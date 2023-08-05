How to complete Find Your Belongings in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of quests to complete, and if you have the Find Your Belongings quest in your journal, you will have been pickpocketed by the Tiefling children at the Emerald Grove.

A high Perception stat allows you to stop this from happening, but if you do fall foul to the troublesome kids, you have some work ahead of you to locate the thieves and get back what was stolen from you.

If you didn’t have any items stolen and passed the Perception check, you can still access the hideout, and we have guides for both options below.

Find Your Belongings quest guide

Head here to find Mirkon and the Harpies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While exploring the Emerald Grove, you’ll meet a Tiefling child named Matthis selling some items, who will offer a ring to you when you speak to him—you can find him near the Strange Ox.

Several dialogue options are available, allowing you to confront him on his scam or to see his wares before a pick-pocket is attempted on you.

If you confront the child behind you, they will run away and disappear into a cave you cannot enter unless you use an Enlarge/Reduce scroll. Otherwise, you’ll have to locate another entrance.

Travel northeast to the beach, where you’ll hear music and can find a boy called Mirkon listening to a song. After some dialogue, you’ll need to fight and defeat some Harpies to break the spell and save the boy, who then gives you the password to the hideout.

A quest marker will then be shown on your map. Head there, just up the hill from Mattis, and speak to the child called Doni. Give him the password and enter the Concealed Hatch.

Speak to the leader to retrieve your belongings, and you can learn a gesture to stop other children from bothering you if you pass an Intelligence check.

Related: How to get a torch in Baldur’s Gate 3

What to do if you didn’t have your things stolen

If you succeeded in the Perception check while speaking to Matthis, you will not have your items stolen. However, it is still possible to access the hidden area.

Travel northeast to the same beach mentioned above and kill the Harpies. Afterward, Mirkon tells you to find Doni and ask him about the “Dragon’s Lair”—which is the same location as the Concealed Hatch.

Head down the ladder into the Tiefling Hideout and look for Mirkon on a raised platform, who rewards you with a story he wrote for saving him.

About the author