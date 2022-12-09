The Game Awards 2022 presented its viewers with a new look at Baldur’s Gate 3, and players have been more than excited.

In the latest trailer, a handful of exciting new things were shown. Fans got a glimpse at the titular Baldur’s Gate but also were reintroduced to two main characters of the franchise, who haven’t been seen in a while: Minsc and Jaheir.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced in 2019, and the game has been in early access since October 2020. The Game Awards 2022 presentation on Dec. 8 unveiled a major update coming to the game. It aims to improve the title and add a series of new features for players to enjoy.

Still, with the game being in early access for more than two years now, players have been wondering when the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will premiere. Fortunately, that was also revealed during The Game Awards 2022.

When does Baldur’s Gate 3 come out?

The developers revealed that players won’t have to wait much longer for the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3, since it has been slated for an August 2023 release.

The details for the Collector’s Edition of the title have been announced. Only 25,000 copies will be released, and it will include a unique map, and card decks for Magic the Gathering. It comes at a steep price though.