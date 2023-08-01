Baldur’s Gate install is absolutely massive and no, there’s no preloads

Baldur’s Gate 3 officially rolls out on Aug. 3, and although the title will take up over 100GB of disk space, there’s no option to pre-download the game—to the disappointment of many.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 rolling out in only a few short days, many have wondered if they can pre-download the game. Unfortunately, I hate to say that you won’t be able to. According to Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 download will be around 122 GB, and you will have to download it on launch day—and not a moment sooner.

In an interview by itmeJP last week, Larian Studios founder and chief executive officer Swen Vincke said that he didn’t know if there would be a pre-download, but he’d imagined that there would be one, summising the topic with an ominous “We will see.” However, given his unsure response in this interview, and the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 releases very shortly and we haven’t heard any more about it, it’s safe to say that there’s no preload option.

Although the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available to players, the amount of new content in and outside of Act One in the full game is extensive, so being able to pre-download the game and jump right in as soon as it goes live would have been amazing.

Unfortunately, being unable to pre-download means that if you’re eager to get into Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the download to complete. Even worse: If you have slow internet or haven’t used their “legally binding get-out-of-work note,” you may be waiting even longer.

