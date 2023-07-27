Baldur’s Gate 3: How to use Larian’s leave form to skip work – Explained

To relieve a stacked fall schedule of big game releases, Larian Studios managed to move up the PC release of Baldur’s Gate 3 to Aug. 3, with the PS5 release still scheduled for Sept. 6. Expectations are high for the incredibly deep RPG based on the iconic Dungeons & Dragons universe, prompting many players to carve out some time in their own schedules.

As someone who will inevitably be covering Baldur’s Gate 3, I won’t be able to call off work to play the game as it’s part of my job, which is both a blessing and a curse. But for most gamers, the biggest obstacle between them and playing a new game is having to work since our society has decided on capitalism being the dominant economic system and we only exist to produce and consume.

But everyone at Larian Studios wants to maximize the Baldur’s Gate 3 launch, including the legal department, who’ve provided a “special leave” request form you can provide to your employer in an attempt to thwart “the forces of obligatory labor.” Here’s how to put in your leave request at work to play Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch.

Download and fill out the “Request for Special Leave” form

The form can be downloaded from the official Baldur’s Gate 3 account on Twitter (or X, whatever), @baldursgate3, or you can save the image below. To fill the form out, though, you will have to convert the image to a PDF. Rather than download a tool or use a website to do so, here’s how I save an image as a PDF:

Open the image in a new tab on your browser. Right-click the image, and select Print. Under Destination, select Save as PDF. Under More Options, set Scale to Custom, and reduce the custom scale down from 100 until the full form fits on a single page. Click Save.

Will your boss approve? Image via @baldursgate3

To complete the form, you will need to download the Adobe Acrobat program, but you do not need to subscribe to an Adobe subscription. Open the saved document in Acrobat, then select “Fill & Sign” from the right side.

Using the text option, enter your name, company, department, and immediate supervisor. Then use the text option to add the start and end date of the leave you want to take; I gave myself two weeks just to be on the safe side. Then use the signature tool to add yours at the bottom; you can either generate one or use a mouse or drawing tool to make your own. Then add the date at the end.

Once all the form fields are filled out, save the completed document. Then you can email this completed form to your immediate supervisor and/or HR department.

Tips for getting time off to play Baldur’s Gate 3

Once the form is completed, it’s on your supervisors to approve or reject it. Here are some suggestions I have for things you can say or do that give yourself a better chance of being approved:

[STEALTH] Sneak away from work. [PERSUASION] “They say the best worker is a happy worker, and I’d be so happy after my leave.” [PERFORMANCE] Sing a song that impresses the customers. [DECEPTION] Lie. [WILL SAVE] Work hard.

