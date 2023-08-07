Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 release date: When is BG3 coming to PlayStation 5?

Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally supposed to release on all platforms on Aug. 31, 2023, but towards the end of June, Larian Studios surprised everyone by bringing the PC release forward to Aug. 3. It’s already been a massive hit on Steam, peaking at 814,466 concurrent players.

But while that was exciting news for PC owners, PlayStation 5 owners like myself haven’t been as lucky.

On June 30, the devs said they still needed to iron some things out to ensure Baldur’s Gate 3 would run at 60 FPS on the console consistently, and although they were close, they needed more time; so they decided to slightly delay its release.

When is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to PlayStation 5?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on Wednesday, Sep. 6, a week after its original release date. It’s a small delay in the grand scheme of things, but the developers believe will make a world of difference in performance at launch.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 is already closing in on Hogwarts Legacy after hitting incredible Steam milestone

I’m trying to look at it in a positive way—short-term pain for long-term gain. I’d rather wait an extra week and experience no performance issues than play now with a sluggish frame rate, and I know I’m not alone.

It’s also worth noting Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t support crossplay, so PS5 players won’t be able to play with friends on PC. It does support cross-platform progression though, so players who already started on PC can continue their progress on console.

The download size is a hefty 122.41 GB on PC. The digital version on PS5 will likely follow suit, so it’s a good idea to free up that space on your console’s hard drive before it releases.

If the console launch is anywhere near as massive as the PC launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 could be on its way to breaking records.

About the author