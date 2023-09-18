Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you play BG3 between PC and PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3 campaigns can become more hectic and engaging when you have a friend in your party. The game’s multiplayer and co-op features allowed fans to return to their Dungeons and Dragons days while making players from different platforms wonder whether they can also team up with crossplay.

Once you grasp the basics, you can play multiplayer co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3 with players who have open parties, or you will also have the option to become a host yourself. If you’re on PS5 and have two controllers, you can play BG3 couch co-op style.

Both allow players to enjoy BG3 in a multiplayer format, but they share the limitation of requiring players to be on the same platform. While BG3 players on the same platform can enjoy the multiplayer functionalities of the game together, fans on different platforms will want to know if Baldur’s Gate 3 has crossplay and cross-platform support.

Can you play BG3 between PC and PS5 with crossplay?

No, you can’t play BG3 with players from other platforms because the game doesn’t support crossplay yet. The lack of a crossplay feature prevents PC and PS5 players from teaming up with each other, but it might just be a temporary wait.

Will BG3 support crossplay and cross-platform in the future?

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation, it’s likely BG3 will support crossplay in the future. Upon the game’s successful launch, Larian has been focused on introducing more players to their smash hit by increasing its availability on different platforms.

At some point, the devs will want to merge its audience, and when that happens, a crossplay or cross-platform feature might debut in BG3.

What is cross-save in BG3?

BG3 allows players to cross-save between PC and PS5, meaning you can start your adventure on one platform and then move on to the other.

This feature also showcases Larian’s intent to make BG3 as accessible as possible. If save can move around freely, so should the players in the future. If you’ve also started playing BG3 on one platform and want to move to another, learning how to cross-save between PC and PS5 will be the only thing you need to do.

