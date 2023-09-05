Baldur’s Gate 3: How to cross-save between PC and PS5 in BG3

PlayStation 5 owners will finally be able to enjoy Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 on Sept. 6. If you already started a campaign on PC, you won’t have to start over if you prefer to play on PS5. Those who started the game on PC can continue their adventure on PS5 using the cross-save feature.

You can pre-load BG3 on PS5 so you don’t have to wait for it to download and play as soon as it releases. We’ll explain in this guide how to use the cross-save feature to jump between platforms without any problems.

How to cross-save between PC and PS5 in BG3

All you have to do is enable the Cross-Save option. Screenshot via Dot Esports

It’s a simple process to enjoy cross-saving between PC and PS5 in BG3. All you need is a Larian account. Activating the cross-save feature is free, easy, and quick to set up. By enabling the cross-save option, you’ll allow your game save to be uploaded to Larian’s servers.

Here’s a step-by-step process of what you need to do to cross-save between PC and PS5 in BG3:

Step 1: Create a Larian account or log in if you already have one.

Create a Larian account or log in if you already have one. Step 2: Open the game on your PC and open the option menu.

Open the game on your PC and open the option menu. Step 3: On the Gameplay tab, enable the cross-save feature under “Save Options.”

On the Gameplay tab, enable the cross-save feature under “Save Options.” Step 4: Log into your Larian account on your PS5 in BG3.

Log into your Larian account on your PS5 in BG3. Step 5: Enable the cross-save option as well.

If you don’t see the cross-save option in either of the platforms, it’s possible you’re not logged in, so make sure to stay logged into your account, otherwise, you’ll lose this feature.

Once BG3 is released on Xbox Series X/S, you’ll also be able to play on the same save between PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox, giving you the ultimate platform freedom.

Do I need a PS Plus Subscription to use BG3’s cross-save on PS5?

No, you don’t need a PS Plus Subscription to use cross-save on PS5, since this feature uses Larian’s servers. But that doesn’t mean you won’t have to pay to play on both PC and PlayStation 5. You’ll need two copies of Baldur’s Gate 3, one in each platform to enjoy this functionality.

The same goes if you own a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X/S; you’ll need to buy one copy of BG3 in each platform.

About the author