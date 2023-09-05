Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 countdown: Exact start time and date for BG3

PC players have been enjoying Baldur’s Gate 3 for about a month now, but it’s finally time for those console players who have been patiently waiting to explore what the game has to offer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on the PlayStation 5 soon, and with early access that started over the weekend, some players have already gotten a chance to begin their adventure. For the rest of us, the fun will kick off this week.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PlayStation 5 release date and time

Baldur’s Gate 3 officially launches on PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11am CT. That is exactly four days after early access began for players who purchased the digital deluxe edition of the game. Those players got into the game on Sept. 2.

PS5 players, prepare for adventure.



Pre-loads for @baldursgate3 begin August 31st for Digital Deluxe Edition owners.



Not Pre-Ordered? There's still time: https://t.co/XPEHAxzByn pic.twitter.com/AjP4ccotFN — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 2 1 : 0 9 : 5 4

If you haven’t already, I highly recommend preloading the game. BG3 has a massive 108 GB download size, so you’ll need to commit some time to get it installed before playing. Luckily, you can do that prior to the game’s official release tomorrow.

Meanwhile, those who have been playing the game on PC will be able to quickly load into saved games on PS5 because of the game’s cross-progression system. You don’t need to purchase the digital deluxe edition of the game to get cross-progression, but you will need to make sure your Larian Studios account is connected to both the PC and PS5 versions of the game that you own. This will allow players to more easily share their BG3 experience with friends and family on the couch at home, while also being able to grind out hours of their campaign on their PC by themselves.

