Baldur’s Gate 3: How to play BG3 couch co-op on PS5

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will be full of characters who will make sure you know their opinion on your decisions. These virtual companions aren’t the same as having a couch co-op buddy by your side, though, which is an option you’ll have while playing BG3 on PS5.

Couch co-ops on PS5 have been an excellent way to get siblings and friends together, but it’s hard to come across a decent one these days. BG3, on the other hand, has been a welcome addition to the console’s local multiplayer lineup, especially for Dungeons and Dragons enthusiasts.

All you’ll need is a second PS5 controller to play BG3 on PS5 in a couch co-op setup. Here’s how you can start the process.

Does BG3 have split-screen and couch co-op on PS5?

Yes, BG3 can be played in split-screen in a couch co-op setup on PS5. Players will only need a single copy of the game and a second controller to play BG3 in split-screen mode.

How to play BG3 on split-screen and couch co-op on PS5

Based on my previous experiences in couch co-op titles, the first order of business will be ensuring you have all the supplies you need around you since you won’t want to pause the action. This also applies to BG3 since its captivating story and thrilling dialogue get you hooked.

Launch BG3 on PS5. Load into your existing save. Pause the game and choose Multiplayer. Connect your second controller while you’re on the Multiplayer settings panel. Once the second controller is connected, you’ll be able to create a character on the other half of your screen.

About the author