Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds unique way to solo Raphael without taking any damage

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be played in countless different ways, allowing every player to experience fights and the story in their own way.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 26, a player shared their tips to win a fight against Raphael without any effort nor receiving any damage. The method shared can also work for other fights, even the final boss.

There is only one requirement to use this method: get the body of Victoria through her quest, since she’s a key item (her Sapping Curse in particular). She will help you from the grave.

To beat Raphael without any hurdles, you just have to drop Victoria’s corpse on the ground, near the spawn location of the character. Then, you’ll just have to step out of the area and watch how things will play out.

Victoria’s corpse can be found in the Cazador’s Palace. You will find it near a bed, green gloomy fumes emanating from her body. When you go pick her up, you’ll likely receive a bit of damage since it’s a necrotic aura that deals damage over time.

But once she’s in your inventory, she’ll become a deadly weapon that will help you progress through the game without hurdles. You can solo many enemies, even bosses, while remaining safe using Victoria’s corpse.

A month ago, a player shared their fight against the final boss using her. It was long, but also incredibly easy thanks to her infinite Necrotic damage.

It turns out the most powerful character in the game is a dead body, and some players in the thread’s comment begged the developer to fix it. Others argued that players could experience BG3 the way they wanted and that a fix wasn’t truly necessary, however.

“If you want to cheese a single-player game, go for it. IMO it is funny once, but then I’d rather get back to playing normally,” wrote one of the top comments.

Granted, it’s a rather macabre way to end the game and win fights. That fits the game’s atmosphere overall, but it also has a brighter side —bright enough so a player could edit the character’s interactions into the iconic Friends opening. So there’s something to rebalance things out.

About the author