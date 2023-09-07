Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Tiefling Subrace in BG3

Tielfings is one of the 11 races players can choose while creating their character in Baldurs’s Gate 3. Like all classes, Tieflings have unique perks and different subraces you can choose from. But the best Tiefling subrace differs depending on your needs.

Best Tiefling subraces in BG3, explained

The best Tiefling subraces in BG3 are the Asmodeus Tiefling and the Mephistopheles Tiefling due to their versatility and unique subrace abilities they gain alongside the increased speed, Hellish Resistance, and Darkvision they get for being Tieflings.

Asmodeus Tiefling: Best classes and subrace abilities

You’ll get the Produce Flame cantrip as soon as you start your new character. Image via Larian Studios

Asmodeus Tieflings are a great subrace for the classes Bard, Sorcerer, Rogue, Warlocks, and Wizards. In addition to the Tiefling traits, they also gain access to the following Asmodeus traits:

Level one: Produce Flame—It sheds light and deals fire damage when thrown.

Level three: Hellish Rebuke—The next time you’re attacked, you’ll deal fire damage to your enemy, and even if they successfully pull off a Save Throw, you’ll still do half the damage.

Level five: Darkness—Create a darkness cloud to hide in and block vision.

These spells and cantrips are great additions to the classes above and can help create a more versatile character. In one of my playthroughs, I chose the Asmdoeus Tiefling subrace for my Bard because I wanted to be more of a defensive and utility-providing support rather than a damage dealer. So, with these Asmodeus Tiefling spells and cantrips, I got “free” damage abilities without sacrificing them for support spells.

My favorite class to play as an Asmodeus Tiefling, which may be a tad controversial, is a Rogue because of the Darkness spell. I like to use this spell to obscure an area with red lootable items and chests or lockpickable doors. Basically, I will use this spell anywhere I can steal items or get into places I’m not supposed to be in. It may not be the most moral thing to do, but you can get some great items and camp supplies by taking the risk.

Mephistopheles Tieflings: Best classes and subrace abilities

This subrace is excellent if you don’t want another Warlock on your team, like Gale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mephistopheles Tieflings are excellent for the classes Warlock, Wizard, and Bard, and you’ll also get the following Mephistopheles Tiefling traits:

Level one: Mage Hand—Create a spectral hand to manipulate objects.

Level three: Burning Hands—Shoot a cone of fire from your hands that deals fire damage.

Level five: Flame Blade—Conjure a flaming scimitar that deals fire damage and lights at least a three-meter radius around you.

Mage Hand is a popular choice for Wizards, Warlocks, and Bards because of its versatility, but it can be a little tricky to use.

However, once you get it down pat, you can use it to disarm traps or pluck resources from precarious places, which is what I did when I needed to get the Noblestalk Mushroom off the wall in the exploding mushroom cave area of the Underdark. If you don’t plan on having Gale on your team, having one of your characters with Mage Hand makes them a valuable asset because you’ll very often use this cantrip throughout the campaign.

What about the Zariel Tiefling?

The Zariel Tiefling isn’t a bad choice, but it’s also not the best choice. It can be a decent option if you want to be a Zarield Tiefling Fighter, but you’re better off going with the Gold Dwarf, Shield Dwarf, or Githyanki if you want to be a Fighter.

You could also go for a Cleric or Paladin Zariel Tiefling, if you want to access the Zariel Tiefling’s traits, Thaumaturgy, Searing Smite, and Branding Smite. But, again, there are better races and subraces suited to Clerics like a High Elf and Paladins, such as a High Elf or a Drawf.

The Asmodeus and Mephistopheles Tielfing subraces are the best Tiefling subraces due to their versatility and endless class options. But you have to be mindful not everyone in Faerun loves Tieflings, and they’re not afraid to tell you.

