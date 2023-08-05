Baldur’s Gate 3: How to unlock the Refectory Door in BG3

The Chapel near the starting area in Baldur’s Gate 3 hides a surprising amount of secrets. If you drop in and explore it, you will find a locked Refectory door that you will need to figure out how to open.

How to unlock the Refectory Door

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Refectory Door can only be opened by finding a secret switch hidden on the wall near a large statue. In the south of the Refectory, you will find a room with a high window and a large statue. Behind the statue is a hidden switch in the wall, and pressing this will activate the door, opening it.

The good news is that the Refectory only has one group of enemies in it, and you will have already fought them if you are at the point of getting to the locked door. Just be sure you go back and check all the bodies, as one of them contains a Bandit’s Key that you will need later in the game.

If you have yet to deal with these Bandits, then this is something of a learning experience. The bandits will have a habit of clumping up around some barrels. If you attack the barrels with an arrow, you can break them, spilling oil everywhere. You can then hit the oil with a fire-based spell, lighting the oil and setting all the bandits on fire.

Getting through the door will bring you to the Dank Crypt, which is a new area to explore. Before you venture too far into this area, it is a good idea to make sure you have a Trap Disarm Toolkit, as you are really going to need it.

What to do in the Dank Crypt

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Dank Crypt, you will find a lot of crates and chests to explore. There are also some large wooden doors that you cannot open and a crypt for you to explore. Be warned, as the crypt contains a central coffin, and it is booby-trapped. If you attempt to open it without disarming the trap, grease will spew from six grates on the ground, and fire bolts shoot from gargoyle heads on the wall.

This is highly likely to wipe your entire party because the entire room turns into one giant explosion, and it won’t stop without intervention. There is a small button on a nearby pillar that will turn off the trap once it is active, and you can cover the round grates on the ground with boxes to ensure they don’t spew any grease out.

The best thing to do is simply disarm the trap with a Trap Disarm Toolkit. As long as you do it successfully, you get to keep the trap. Look inside the coffin, and you’ll find a key and a spear called The Watcher’s Guide and an Engraved Key that will open the heavy oak door in the first room of the Dank Crypt.

