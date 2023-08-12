Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Vault Door in the Toll House in BG3

If you’ve stumbled upon a locked Vault Door beneath the Ornate Wooden Hatch in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re likely wondering if you can brute-force your way to the treasures that lie in wait. Very few feats are that simple in BG3, though, and the vault beneath the Toll Collector’s House on the Risen Road isn’t going to hand over its wealth that easily.

Here’s how you can open the Vault Door below the Toll Collector’s House in BG3.

Where to find the key to the Vault Door beneath the Ornate Wooden Hatch in the Toll Collector’s House?

Unfortunately for all you quick-handed thieves out there, this Vault Door isn’t one you can lockpick your way through. You’ll need to find a key, and there isn’t one hanging on a nearby hook in the cellar. Instead, you’ll have to put in a bit of leg work to find it.

Venture into the Ornate Wooden Hatch to find the vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news, though, is you won’t have to travel far. Climb your way back up the ladder, exit the building, and head south in the direction where you first meet Karlach. Down the hill, near a ladder leading up to the building, will be a body named Dead Toll Collector. If you cast the Speak to the Dead spell, you can ask him questions about where the key is. He’ll tell you he dropped it nearby.

Continue south down the hill, as shown in the video below, and hit the Alt key on PC to highlight nearby items. You’ll very quickly see an item labeled Toll Collector’s Key. Pick this item up and head back to the vault.

The Toll Collector’s Key isn’t far. Video by Dot Esports

Once at the vault, simply click on the door to interact with it, and the door will open without any fuss. Tread cautiously, however; the room that lies in front of you is littered with circular traps on the ground. Your character will automatically roll a perception check, and if you pass, you’ll be able to interact with the traps to disarm them.

How to open the room filled with gold

As you explore the second room, you may notice another chamber nearby. In this room, you’ll see stacks of gold, weapons, and containers filled with treasure. But there’s a bit of a problem: this chamber is walled off with seemingly no way of getting to the other side.

It took me a few minutes to figure out how to get through to this chamber, but the solution is simple. Near the wall are two throne-like chairs. Have two of your party members sit in these chairs, as shown in the video below. That will cause the wall to lower, allowing you to waltz right in and scoop up all the loot the chamber has to offer. Be careful, though—just like in the other room, this chamber is filled with traps.

Beware the traps. Video by Dot Esports

There will be two round traps on the floor, similar to those found in the other room, as well as a long rectangular vent that, when stepped on, will flood the room with poison. You’ll want to once again send in a character with a high Dexterity or Sleight of Hand stat to disarm these traps, so you don’t die in the plundering process.

Rewards in the Toll Collector’s House vault

Inside the vault, you’ll find plenty of gold, an arsenal of weapons, and a magical set of gloves: the Gloves of Heroism, which give you Warding Hands. This effect adds plus one to Strength-saving throws and grants its wearer Heroism after casting Channel Oath spells.

I chose to feed my gloves to Gale, since I didn’t have any characters with those types of spells. Bon appétit, Gale!

