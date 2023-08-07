Baldur’s Gate 3: All right answers to the Magic Mirror

The Ornate Mirror is a Magic Mirror in Baldur’s Gate 3. It can be found in a hidden room in the Alchemist’s Cellar in Blighted Village and will ask you five questions that need to be answered correctly in order to gain access to another room with plenty of loot, including The Necromancy of Thay.

To find the Alchemist’s Cellar, open the wooden hatch in the kitchen of the Alchemist’s House. To gain access to the hidden room with the Ornate Mirror, look for a lever hidden behind some crates and pull it.

Once you’ve done all that, all that’s left to do is answer the questions correctly. Since there are multiple answers to each one, it could take a few attempts to pass the rest. I learned that the hard way despite it not being difficult to guess. So, to make things easier for you, I’ve compiled a list of all the correct answers.

All right answers to the Magic Mirror in Baldur’s Gate 3

Question Answer Speak your name Tell it your name Step forward and declare yourself an ally Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your master’s What think you of the zulkir known as Szaas Tam? A foul lich. May he die a thousand more deaths Tell me, why might one use balsam ointment? I read a doctor’s journal—he used balsam to clean a wound If you could see anything in me, what would it be? I’d look for whatever spell will rid me of this worm in my head

The Ornate Mirror startled me when I first encountered it. It has an eerie look and sound, and at times, I wondered whether it was a malevolent entity that didn’t have my best interests at heart. Thankfully, none of that mattered once I passed its test, and I was simply able to enjoy the spoils after the quizzing.

The room it unlocks contains all sorts of useful ingredients that can be used to make potions or traded. It does have some traps, though, so keep your wits about you. Once you’ve looted everything, pull the lever on the right-hand side of the room to open the exit.

It’s not the only thing to do in Blighted Village. While you’re there, stop the windmill and rescue the Gnome.

