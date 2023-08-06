Baldur’s Gate 3: How to make healing potions in BG3

The alchemy page for each character isn’t where most players will spend their time in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it contains some vital recipes for your playthrough. This includes the recipe for a Potion of Healing, which can be extremely handy if you don’t have a healer or are near death during combat.

Healing potions can be purchased through almost any vendor in the game, but wouldn’t you prefer making your own and spending that gold somewhere else? If you do, then you might be a little overwhelmed by the ingredients that you need to actually make the potion. I, for one, had zero idea where to find the ingredients necessary to start the process. Eventually, though, I was able to figure it out and will now be passing that knowledge on to you.

Making a Potion of Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3

To open your alchemy page and see the recipe for a healing potion, bring up your character’s inventory screen (I on keyboard) and then look at the gold circle icons at the top of the menu. Select the one that says alchemy and has a beaker icon.

The recipe for a Potion of Healing. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you can see all of the recipes you have unlocked in BG3, which come by way of finding new ingredients. The first drop-down menu is for potions, and you will have the Potion of Healing recipe unlocked by default.

The recipe for the healing potion is one Salts of Rogue’s Morsel and one Suspension of any kind. Once you have those ingredients, you can combine them to make the potion.

Salts of Rogue’s Morsel is actually quite easy to make, as all you need are three Rogue’s Morsel plants. You can then go to the Salts drop-down menu on the alchemy page to make one Salts of Rogue’s Morsel. I have been able to find Rogue’s Morsel in just about every location in BG3. You can find it on the ground as a mushroom-looking plant, inside cupboards, and for sale at certain vendors.

As for the Suspension, this can be a number of different things. The two that you will likely find first are Laculite and Bullywug Trumpet. Laculite is a green shard that is most commonly found in the Underdark, while Bullywug Trumpet is a blue plant that is located all over the map.

What Bullywug Trumpet looks like in the world. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need three of any Suspension to make one of them that can be used as the final ingredient for a Potion of Healing. There are other Suspensions besides Laculite and Bullywug Trumpet, so I recommend picking up any kind of shard or plant that you find in BG3, as you never know what they might be used for.

More ingredients will also unlock the recipe for a Potion of Greater Healing, which requires Ashes of Balsam and any Salt. However, during the early game of BG3, all you will need is a standard one.

