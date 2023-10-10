This dangerous BG3 romance scene actually got one unlucky player killed

Talk about tough love.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are discovering that love really does kill after one gamer was actually defeated and killed by his romance companion, Lae’Zel, when she asked for a friendly fight to test their compatibility.

The hilarious-cross-romantic death happened today because Lae’Zel was so strong—and had the Sword of the Inquisitor—that she killed the player in several quick moves.

BG3 has many incredible aspects, from its combat, diverse characters, lore, and world-building, but the one area always on everyone’s minds is the romance. Some companions can be romanced relatively quickly, while others take more effort to sway into your favorite. One of those is Lae’zel. And, sometimes her romance can even get bloody, apparently.

Romancing Lae’zel in BG3 is all about violence, combat, strength, and domination, and as a Githyanki, it’s either their way or the highway. So, when she asks you to test your compatibility, you’ll enter a deadly fight. Or you could run away if you’re not into that. But she’d probably hunt you down.

Now, you could unequip her items and weapons, so she has to fight you with her bare hands. But, as a Fighter, she’s tanky, tough, deals huge damage, and has Action Surge, which means she can perform multiple actions in one turn; you’ll probably be defeated anyway.

Under normal circumstances, having a Fighter on your team is a good thing. But romancing one, especially Lae’zel, will have you covered in bruises and blood in no time, which is probably how Githyanki set the mood.

Regardless of whether you win or lose (as long as you make sure you don’t die here), she will be happy you’ve tested your compatibility. However, winning against Lae’zel will get you a hotter romance scene with a dash of sweetness, while losing has her confessing charming words like she doesn’t want to harm you and wants to protect you.

If you’ve ever wondered if romancing Lae’zel in BG3 would be challenging, the answer is most certainly yes, with a side of stubbornness and brawls.

