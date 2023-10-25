Baldur’s Gate 3 sales numbers: How many copies has BG3 sold?

It’s been a couple of months since the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, and given the game’s massive success, one might be interested to know just how many copies have been sold.

While it isn’t possible to pull figures from every vendor that sells the game, there are a few more popular avenues people collect data from that can give us a rough estimate of just how much of a smashing success Larian Studios’ adventure game truly has been from a business perspective.

How many copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 have been sold?

Approximately 21.22 million copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 have been sold on Steam, according to SteamSpy stats acquired by Steamdb.info. While that’s not the only way to purchase the game, it stands to reason Valve’s platform has been the most popular marketplace used to purchase BG3.

Meanwhile, other trackers, such as VG Insights and Gamalytic listed the game’s ownership figures as being somewhere in the 10 to 12 million range.

It should be noted these figures are not from Valve or Larian Studios. So they are not official, and the number is likely somewhere within the general range of listed possibilities. Additionally, it also doesn’t include any purchases of the game on PlayStation or Gog.com. So if you’re looking for an overall number, it might very well be upward of that 20 million marker.

The only way for us to know for sure would be in Larian Studios or one of the places selling the game came out to publicly announce how many copies were sold, but we haven’t had that luxury, not yet at least. Until then, we’ll have to settle for rough guesstimates, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, we really shouldn’t worry too much about it. I personally don’t care how popular BG3. I’m just glad that I’ve had a fun time playing it.

About the author