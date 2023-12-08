Baldur’s Gate 3 celebrates Game Awards top gong by finally coming to Xbox store

The best game of 2023 almost went the entire year without launching on Xbox, but right at the finish line, Baldur’s Gate 3 is here.

Months removed from its initial PC launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available to purchase on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and its arrival comes on the biggest night for its developer Larian Studios, which cleaned up at The Game Awards. Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on PC in August and came to PlayStation 5 a month later. Even Mac gamers got access before Xbox.

SURPRISE, Baldur’s Gate 3, Game of the Year, is now on Xbox! What do you think of our character build? pic.twitter.com/U39WP7BiCe — Xbox (@Xbox) December 8, 2023

The reason for Baldur’s Gate 3’s delay on Xbox isn’t clear. While it was initially believed to have stemmed from parity issues, Xbox later denied this. Whatever the reason, it took a long time for the game to become playable on Microsoft’s flagship console.

Surprising nobody, Baldur’s Gate 3 claimed the title of Game of the Year at The Game Awards on Dec. 7. This capped off a year of highs that saw the game become the highest-reviewed PC title of all time, consistently top Steam’s single-player user records, and most importantly capture the hearts of gamers everywhere.

You couldn’t go anywhere gaming-related on the internet without hearing something positive about Baldur’s Gate 3 this year. Whether it was the incredible story, performances, or the option to make love to a bear, someone was always talking about Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you are an Xbox gamer who has been counting down the days until Baldur’s Gate 3 is here then your wait is now over.