Quite a lot of BG3 players ended up having sex with that bear

The most recent round of Baldur’s Gate 3 stats have came out from Larian Studio, and one stat in particular has turned heads: of all the players who got to the romance stage with Halsin, 33 percent of them decided to let him to unleash his wild side.

In what seems to be a recurring ritual, Larian just released another barrage of information and stats concerning BG3. This included the standard array of class, character, and campaign completion statistics—including about the new Honor Mode, which has already claimed the lives of 34,000 adventuring parties. One somewhat strange stat, however, was the Halsin romance. Alongside an image of what has to be the world’s smuggest bear, the BG3 developers revealed 33 percent of the smash-hit RPG’s playerbase which got under the covers with Halsin while he was transformed into a huge bear—and said, “Go on.”

It’s not a majority, but it’s probably more than it should be. Image via Larian Studios.

The Druid Halsin’s bear form was originally teased in July in several controversial videos that got Larian in hot water with TikTok. At this point, most players know BG3 has several kinky scenes, including what the Drow Minthara is willing to do to you. However, the Druid’s transformation by his lover was expertly launched a month before the release of the game proper, leading to huge speculation throughout July.

The pre-release mania seems to have worked. Even though BG3 players are subjecting themselves to being taken to pound town by a brown bear, 33 percent of them have said “absolutely.” While not quite the same thing as bestiality, this is probably a lot for a guy most players met just a few Long Rests prior. Not that we’re judging.

On the other side of the coin, two-thirds of players who made it to the final hurdle decided to leave the bear for the battlefield and romance Halsin in his Wood Elf form. While it is comforting a majority decided to take this path, this still leaves probably hundreds of thousands—or even millions—who took a walk on the wild side. And, considering Halsin can keep his now-infamous bear form even after a respec, this applies to all parties that ran the Archdruid in their group—whether as a Paladin, Wizard, or something in-between.

This does leave a lot on the table for what Larian is going to reveal next about player’s habits. Are we going to get the average time to get Lae’zel into bed? Or is it time to finally get the number of lips scorched by an early Karlach smooch? Only time will tell.