Larian founder hopes Baldur’s Gate 3’s success brings back more CRPGs

Swen Vincke, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios, hopes Baldur’s Gate 3’s success brings back more computer RPGs with unique stories because in his eyes they will be great and many people will look forward to them.

CRPGs is a very old-school term for tabletop games that have made their way to become computer games, like how BG3 features the fifth edition rules of the tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons.

During an interview with Games Rader, Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, shared his thoughts on BG3’s success and how he hopes more unique CRPGs will emerge, especially considering how few there have been recently.

“I hope there will be more games like a CRPG type of game,” the BG3 boss admitted. “It’s a game I like to play, and a lot of people in the industry like to play as well. So, If those games come out, and they don’t have a story that we know already, I think that will be great. I look forward to those types of games.”

BG3 has become one of those modern games everyone either knows about or has played since it released, and it’s brought to life a sub-genre of RPGs many thought was on the brink of death, or one we didn’t know we would enjoy so much.

If more CRPGs launch, they may even find similar success to BG3; if they can follow in Larian’s footsteps and create a visually stunning, immersive, and unique story.

It’s no sure thing any BG3-style game will enjoy instant success though. Even though Act One of BG3 was available for early access in 2020, it wasn’t until it officially launched on Aug. 3 that it became one of the biggest and best games of 2023.

In the end, the storyline was incredible, the attention to detail was beyond anything D&D and new players alike imagined, the voice acting was phenomenal, and the tabletop-style RPG was much more enthralling than people expected, all of which led to it being a huge success.

So, it’s no surprise Larian and BG3 eventually won the Ultimate Game of the Year award at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards and six others, including Best Storytelling, Visual Design, Game Community, PC Game of the Year, Studio of the Year, and Best Supporting Performer—for Neil Newborn, the voice behind everyone’s favorite, sassy vampire, Astarion.

Here’s hoping other game devs take Vincke’s words to heart and dish up more incredible CRPGs that can take modern gaming by storm.