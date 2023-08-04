Baldur’s Gate 3 EULA has Eldritch Law hidden in plain sight

You might not like what you just agreed to.

You should always read the terms and conditions of using a product, but before agreeing to the Baldur’s Gate 3 end user licensing agreement (EULA), there’s one section worth paying special attention to.

Gamers have quickly caught onto Larian Studios’ shenanigans, and screenshots are floating around the internet showing that players accepting the terms and conditions of playing the game have “additional obligations in Eldritch Law.”

Related: Sodapoppin learns a hard lesson early in Baldur’s Gate 3 play session

“Setting aside the weighty tomes of somber legality, embracing a lighter path of ancient customs and mythical decrees that governed the fair folk, please be wary that in accepting this Pact, you agree to refrain from striking a deal with another creature of Fey, Infernal, or otherwise Eldritch origin,” the terms state. “Should you nonetheless not be able to withstand the seductive melody whispered by their malevolent terms, We reserve the right to sever all ties professional or social with the end user, and seek appropriate remedy from the Morninglord.”

If you’re looking for this in the EULA that is displayed on the game’s Steam Page, you won’t be able to find this section, which is listed under section five. Instead, players seem to have reported finding it in the game’s client itself.

Related: All current Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops and how to earn them

After the game’s launch on Thursday, Baldur’s Gate 3 quickly became one of the most-played games on Steam. At the time of writing this piece, it has the second most concurrent players with more than half a million, and as is all too frequently the case, many players likely didn’t read what they agreed to before accepting terms.

We can only hope that this doesn’t result in any legal (or magical) issues for those players.

About the author