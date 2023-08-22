Karlach’s vulgar vocabulary is what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 players love her the most

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of memorable characters who stand out throughout your adventures, although Karlach can certainly be seen as head and shoulders above the rest.

The Barbarian Tiefling has a burning heart and a mouth to boot, with a vulgar vocabulary making her always stand out in any situation. Whether it’s her cursing with excitement when you add her to your party or if she’s expressing sympathy for the enemy she’s about to obliterate, Karlach truly is one of a kind.

Karlach has quickly established herself as one of the favorite companions for players within the game and it seems her choice of language is playing a key part in that.

In a recent Reddit post, a player asked whether anyone else appreciated how vulgar Karlach is—and the response was overwhelming.

Players soon began to share their favorite snippets of dialogue from Karlach, which included the “fuck yes” declaration when you ask her to join you and the “poor fucker” jibe when she is going in for an attack.

Romance options also bring some rather choice dialogue to the fray, making Karlach even more amusing—and it all plays brilliantly into Karlach’s overall character arc.

Karlach is a big kid at heart, who gets excited by small things and passionately defends her friends. She is, to put it plainly, an absolute queen who deserves everything in the world and more.

Just be prepared to be bankrupted by a swear jar if you have her in your company.

