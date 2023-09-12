Baldur’s Gate 3: Save Failed message and Passive Ability Check fail, explained

What does it mean when your save failed?

You may be confused at times in Baldur’s Gate 3 when you receive a message in the corner of your screen saying “Save Failed,” but it isn’t because the game’s auto-save feature malfunctioned.

One of the beauties of BG3, as opposed to Dungeons & Dragons, is that the game can quickly execute dice rolls for players without them needing to manually do so every single time.

While there are certain dialogue and interactive options that put a large d20 on our screen, there are countless other times that a number gets randomly generated to determine if we pass a certain check.

What does the Save Failed message mean in BG3?

Don’t panic. Image via Larian Studios

A Save Failed message in Baldur’s Gate 3 indicates that one of the characters in your party failed a Passive Ability Check. Passive Ability Checks oftentimes happen during dialogue interactions in which your character might be able to learn a little bit extra about a situation based on previous knowledge.

For instance, if an NPC is telling your character about some magical power, your character might have a passive check to see if they might naturally know some background information about it with an Arcana check.

Especially in Act Two when traveling through areas filled with Sharran influence, you’ll likely notice things like Shadowheart passing a lot of passive checks for Religion. You might also notice that you’re getting some Save Fails as you go through Shar’s Gauntlet if you choose to go in without her.

If you have a Save Fail, you’ll see it in the upper left corner of your screen during dialogue or interactions, and it will be followed by a colon and a word that indicates what type of check it was supposed to be (i.e. Perception, Insight, Nature, Religion, Arcana).

What to do if you get a Save Failed message in BG3

The greater point here is not to worry if you see a “Save Failed” message on your screen. It just means that you missed a passive check. It doesn’t mean that your game is breaking and you won’t be able to save the game or anything like that.

My best advice for seeing a Save Failed message is to see if there’s a way that you can perhaps pass one of those passive checks on another character. For instance, there might be times when there’s a secret door or buried treasure somewhere, and you need to pass a check to notice it.

If I pass by an area with one character and get a Save Failed, I make sure to walk all of the other characters in my party by the same spot in hopes of having at least one of them pass the check.

Sometimes every person will miss on their passive roll, and in that case, you sadly will miss out on that buried treasure, but in most cases, the game will make sure that there’s nothing especially important that you miss so don’t sweat it if you happen to miss out. Just make sure that you proceed with caution if everyone fails a Perception Check while you’re in a dungeon-like area because you might be near a trap of ambush.

