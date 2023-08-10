Baldur’s Gate 3: What is Proficiency and how to add more

Because Baldur’s Gate 3 has an RNG (luck) element due to dice rolls, it can be difficult for new players to know exactly why they are or are not succeeding in certain areas. There are many different factors that go into whether or not you land an attack or succeed on a skill check, among which the Proficiency Bonus is the most universal and arguably the most difficult to understand.

This guide will walk you through exactly what Proficiency is in Baldur’s Gate 3, how it affects your character, and how you can increase this bonus.

What is Proficiency in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Just like in Dungeons & Dragons, Proficiency simply refers to whether or not your character is trained in a certain thing. If your character is trained to use, say, longswords, they are considered Proficient with longswords and thus receive a bonus to attack rolls when using a longsword. If a character is Proficient in Intimidation, they will receive a bonus to all Intimidation skill checks. Virtually all attack rolls, saving throws, and skill checks are affected by Proficiency—as well as what armor your character can wear without penalty.

Proficiency can come from a number of different places—primarily character class and race.

Proficiency Bonus for a level 4 Sorcerer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How Proficiency Bonus works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you understand Proficiency as a concept in Baldur’s Gate 3, let’s take a look at how it actually affects dice rolls. Proficiency Bonus refers to the specific bonus in numbers you will receive to all dice rolls in Proficient areas.

At level one, you will receive a Proficiency Bonus of +2. This means that any attack, skill check, or saving throw in which a character is Proficient will receive a +2 bonus (in addition to any bonus from Ability Scores) to whatever number is rolled, making them more likely to succeed. Proficiency Bonus is also added to spell attacks for all spells and cantrips known by a character, as well as their Spell Save DC—the number a foe must meet or surpass on a saving throw to avoid certain affects of a spell. Proficiency bonus is NOT added to damage rolls.It only affects whether or not an attack lands. Proficiency Bonuses are as follows by level:

At levels one through four , Proficiency Bonus is +2

, Proficiency Bonus is At levels five through eight , Proficiency Bonus is +3

, Proficiency Bonus is At levels nine through 12 , Proficiency Bonus is +4

, Proficiency Bonus is At levels 13 through 16 , Proficiency Bonus is +5

, Proficiency Bonus is At levels 17 through 20, Proficiency Bonus is +6

A breakdown of a level 4 Sorcerer’s Spell Save DC. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to add Proficiency in Baldur’s Gate 3

The actual bonus from Proficiency is fixed in Baldur’s Gate 3—the only way to increase it is by leveling up. However, you are able to acquire Proficiency in new areas as you progress through the game, expanding the number of dice rolls you add your Proficiency Bonus to. Proficiency can be added to an existing character by multiclassing, selecting certain subclasses, and by selecting certain feats.

