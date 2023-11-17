Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition price, contents, and how to pre-order

Baldur’s Gate 3 achieved blockbuster status by offering gamers an old-school experience in 2023. It hardly gets more old school than releasing your video game on several discs, and that’s exactly what Larian is doing. Here’s everything we know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is the gift that keeps on giving. Larian’s long-awaited sequel to some of the most adored CRPGs in existence achieved more success than anyone could have predicted. This overwhelmingly positive reaction from critics and fans has allowed the studio to reward the most hardcore fans with the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition. The BG3 physical Deluxe Edition obviously contains the game itself, but also comes with many additional perks that would make any devoted fan’s eyes glow.
Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition contents
The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition has every bit of content that the digital Deluxe Edition has, plus many more “goodies” exclusive to the physical edition. Below is the full list of content that comes with the BG3 physical Deluxe Edition:
- Physical disc copy of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, including all in-game DLC and digital bonus content
- Physical disc copy of the Baldur’s Gate 3 original soundtrack
- Double-sided cloth world map
- Thirty-two stickers of BG3 origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and more
- Flaming First and Mark of the Absolute fabric patches
- Large Mind-Flayer poster
- Collectible game box
The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition comes on a single disc on PC, two discs on PS5, and three discs on Xbox Series X|S. The soundtrack is spread across three discs on all versions.
Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition price
The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This makes it $10 more expensive than the digital Deluxe Edition, but you do get plenty of additional content for the price.
Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition release window
We say release window and not release date, because the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition doesn’t have a release date yet. Larian has set the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition release window for Q1 of 2024, which means you can get your hands on the physical goodies no later than March of next year.
How to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition
You can pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S through Larian’s official website. Don’t stress if pre-orders on your platform are currently out of stock, pre-orders should be reinstated sooner rather than later. Larian has a notification system to which you can subscribe to guarantee your pre-order goes through.