Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition price, contents, and how to pre-order

Everything you need to know about the Baldur's Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition,

Baldur’s Gate 3 achieved blockbuster status by offering gamers an old-school experience in 2023. It hardly gets more old school than releasing your video game on several discs, and that’s exactly what Larian is doing. Here’s everything we know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the gift that keeps on giving. Larian’s long-awaited sequel to some of the most adored CRPGs in existence achieved more success than anyone could have predicted. This overwhelmingly positive reaction from critics and fans has allowed the studio to reward the most hardcore fans with the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition. The BG3 physical Deluxe Edition obviously contains the game itself, but also comes with many additional perks that would make any devoted fan’s eyes glow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition contents

Plenty of goodies inside. Image via Larian Studios

The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition has every bit of content that the digital Deluxe Edition has, plus many more “goodies” exclusive to the physical edition. Below is the full list of content that comes with the BG3 physical Deluxe Edition:

Physical disc copy of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, including all in-game DLC and digital bonus content

Physical disc copy of the Baldur’s Gate 3 original soundtrack

Double-sided cloth world map

Thirty-two stickers of BG3 origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and more

Flaming First and Mark of the Absolute fabric patches

Large Mind-Flayer poster

Collectible game box

The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition comes on a single disc on PC, two discs on PS5, and three discs on Xbox Series X|S. The soundtrack is spread across three discs on all versions.

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur's Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition.



Preorder: https://t.co/akFhQIQ4ie



The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox, and PC includes the Digital Deluxe edition, as well as exclusive physical feelies, including a 3-disc OST, map, and more – all for $79.99. pic.twitter.com/rPFTpbHPwh — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) November 16, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition price

The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This makes it $10 more expensive than the digital Deluxe Edition, but you do get plenty of additional content for the price.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition release window

We say release window and not release date, because the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition doesn’t have a release date yet. Larian has set the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition release window for Q1 of 2024, which means you can get your hands on the physical goodies no later than March of next year.

How to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition

You can pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S through Larian’s official website. Don’t stress if pre-orders on your platform are currently out of stock, pre-orders should be reinstated sooner rather than later. Larian has a notification system to which you can subscribe to guarantee your pre-order goes through.