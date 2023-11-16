Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a physical Deluxe Edition, and the Xbox version fits on 3 discs

If you’re one of the hardcore RPG gamers who somehow haven’t gotten enough of Baldur’s Gate 3 this year, you’re in luck.

Larian Studios has revealed a physical Deluxe Edition for one of 2023’s highest rated titles, and it’s chock full of goodies for fans of the game to enjoy, including digital items on top of the new real world stuff.

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur's Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition.



Preorder: https://t.co/akFhQIQ4ie



The physical version of the game comes on a whopping three discs on Xbox Series X, which will be seeing the game for the first time some time next month. A release date for that version of the game is expected at The Game Awards.

The PC version comes with one disc as a custom installer with a Steam key, and the PS5 version is playable on two discs. But the real prizes are the special physical goodies that could eventually become collector’s items.

The Deluxe Edition includes a physical version of the game’s soundtrack across three CDs, a double-sided world map, 32 stickers featuring characters and more, two patches for the Flaming Fist and Mark of the Absolute, and a very cool poster featuring the Mind Flayer.

The main draw for many, though, may be the sexy Baldur’s Gate 3-emblazoned game box that comes with this awesome Mind Flayer design, as seen below.

The timing of the Deluxe Edition is interesting since the game’s been out on PS5 and PC for months now. With the Xbox version around the horizon, many will likely opt for this physical edition. But many more who’ve already played the game might just pre-order it again, for the sake of loving the game so much.

A great addition to the collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Deluxe Edition ships in the first quarter of 2024 and can be pre-ordered now on Larian’s website for $79.99.