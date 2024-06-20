All new armor pieces in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

Having a great set of armor in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC not only makes you look cool while dying, but it means you take longer to die, and many new armor pieces and sets have been added in the Shadow Realm.

You’re going to die in Elden Ring. Unless you’re one of these streamers who can beat a Souls game with their hands stuck in a toaster while being on fire—you’re going to rack up deaths. Even with Shadow of the Erdtree‘s new items, the “You Died” screen is a regular occurrence, but armor is an effective combatant.

Throughout out travels in the Shadow Realm, we’ve come across a lot of new armor, with many worth considering.

Every new armor sets & piece in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Defense is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s clear why it has taken FromSoftware two years to release Shadow of the Erdtree as the Elden Ring DLC is absolutely colossal. It also means there is a lot of armor and various sets to encounter, and it’s a tough task to find them all.

As a result, our list is an ongoing project and we’re going to keep updating it as we come across new armor and sets in Shadow of the Erdtree—so do keep checking back!

Here’s every armor piece we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far.

Armor Name Armor Type Location Ascetic’s Loincloth Chest ??? Ascetic’s Wrist Guards Arms ??? Black Knight Gauntlets Arms ??? Black Knight Greaves Legs ??? Braided Arm Wraps Arms Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Braided Cord Robe Chest Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Caterpillar Mask Head Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Circlet of Light Head ??? Common Soldier Cloth Chest ??? Common Soldier Gauntlets Arms ??? Common Soldier Greaves Legs ??? Common Soldier Helm Head ??? Dancer’s Bracer Arms Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah. Dancer’s Dress Chest Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah. Dancer’s Hood Head Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah. Dancer’s Trousers Legs Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah. Death Mask Helm Head Found near Sunken Chapel Grace after killing min-boss next to large tree. Divine Beast Head Head Reward for defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss. Dryleaf Arm Wraps Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Dryleaf Cuissardes Legs ??? Dryleaf Robe Chest ??? Dryleaf Arm Wraps Arms ??? Freyja’s Armor Chest Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on. Freyja’s Gauntlets Arms Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on. Freyja’s Greaves Legs Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on. Freyja’s Helm Head Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on. Gravebird Armor Chest West of the Abandoned Ailing Village, across the water, guarded by several bird enemies. Gravebird Anklets Legs ??? Gravebird Bracelets Arms Take the right path from Pillar Path Waypoint Grace and it’s near bird statues. Greatjar Head Deep within Belurat Gaol, found right in front of a giant pot statue—and can only be reached after using a pot elevator shortly before the area’s boss fight. Leda’s Armor Chest Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Messmer Soldier Gauntlets Arms ??? Messmer Soldier Helm Head ??? Oathseeker Knight Armor Chest ??? Oathseeker Knight Helm Head Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets Arms Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Oathseeker Knight Greaves Legs Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. Rakshasa Armor Chest Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Rakshasa Gauntlets Arms Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Rakshasa Greaves Legs Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Rakshasa Helm Head Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Soiled Loincloth Legs Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda. St. Trina’s Blossom Head Found in room after defeating Putrescent Knight.

