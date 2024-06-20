All new armor pieces in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

Having a great set of armor in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC not only makes you look cool while dying, but it means you take longer to die, and many new armor pieces and sets have been added in the Shadow Realm.
You’re going to die in Elden Ring. Unless you’re one of these streamers who can beat a Souls game with their hands stuck in a toaster while being on fire—you’re going to rack up deaths. Even with Shadow of the Erdtree‘s new items, the “You Died” screen is a regular occurrence, but armor is an effective combatant.
Throughout out travels in the Shadow Realm, we’ve come across a lot of new armor, with many worth considering.
Every new armor sets & piece in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
It’s clear why it has taken FromSoftware two years to release Shadow of the Erdtree as the Elden Ring DLC is absolutely colossal. It also means there is a lot of armor and various sets to encounter, and it’s a tough task to find them all.
As a result, our list is an ongoing project and we’re going to keep updating it as we come across new armor and sets in Shadow of the Erdtree—so do keep checking back!
Here’s every armor piece we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far.
|Armor Name
|Armor Type
|Location
|Ascetic’s Loincloth
|Chest
|???
|Ascetic’s Wrist Guards
|Arms
|???
|Black Knight Gauntlets
|Arms
|???
|Black Knight Greaves
|Legs
|???
|Braided Arm Wraps
|Arms
|Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Braided Cord Robe
|Chest
|Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Caterpillar Mask
|Head
|Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Circlet of Light
|Head
|???
|Common Soldier Cloth
|Chest
|???
|Common Soldier Gauntlets
|Arms
|???
|
|Common Soldier Greaves
|Legs
|???
|Common Soldier Helm
|Head
|???
|Dancer’s Bracer
|Arms
|Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
|Dancer’s Dress
|Chest
|Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
|Dancer’s Hood
|Head
|Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
|Dancer’s Trousers
|Legs
|Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
|Death Mask Helm
|Head
|Found near Sunken Chapel Grace after killing min-boss next to large tree.
|Divine Beast Head
|Head
|Reward for defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.
|Dryleaf Arm Wraps
|Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Dryleaf Cuissardes
|Legs
|???
|
|Dryleaf Robe
|Chest
|???
|Dryleaf Arm Wraps
|Arms
|???
|Freyja’s Armor
|Chest
|Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
|Freyja’s Gauntlets
|Arms
|Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
|Freyja’s Greaves
|Legs
|Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
|Freyja’s Helm
|Head
|Found next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
|Gravebird Armor
|Chest
|West of the Abandoned Ailing Village, across the water, guarded by several bird enemies.
|Gravebird Anklets
|Legs
|???
|Gravebird Bracelets
|Arms
|Take the right path from Pillar Path Waypoint Grace and it’s near bird statues.
|Greatjar
|Head
|Deep within Belurat Gaol, found right in front of a giant pot statue—and can only be reached after using a pot elevator shortly before the area’s boss fight.
|
|Leda’s Armor
|Chest
|Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Messmer Soldier Gauntlets
|Arms
|???
|Messmer Soldier Helm
|Head
|???
|Oathseeker Knight Armor
|Chest
|???
|Oathseeker Knight Helm
|Head
|Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets
|Arms
|Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Oathseeker Knight Greaves
|Legs
|Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Rakshasa Armor
|Chest
|Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rakshasa Gauntlets
|Arms
|Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rakshasa Greaves
|Legs
|Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rakshasa Helm
|Head
|Reward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Soiled Loincloth
|Legs
|Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|St. Trina’s Blossom
|Head
|Found in room after defeating Putrescent Knight.