Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
shadow of the erdtree head armor in elden ring dlc
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

All new armor pieces in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

Become a tough Tarnished.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 05:04 pm

Having a great set of armor in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC not only makes you look cool while dying, but it means you take longer to die, and many new armor pieces and sets have been added in the Shadow Realm.

Recommended Videos

You’re going to die in Elden Ring. Unless you’re one of these streamers who can beat a Souls game with their hands stuck in a toaster while being on fire—you’re going to rack up deaths. Even with Shadow of the Erdtree‘s new items, the “You Died” screen is a regular occurrence, but armor is an effective combatant.

Throughout out travels in the Shadow Realm, we’ve come across a lot of new armor, with many worth considering.

Every new armor sets & piece in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

armor menu in elden ring shadow of the erdtree dlc
Defense is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s clear why it has taken FromSoftware two years to release Shadow of the Erdtree as the Elden Ring DLC is absolutely colossal. It also means there is a lot of armor and various sets to encounter, and it’s a tough task to find them all.

As a result, our list is an ongoing project and we’re going to keep updating it as we come across new armor and sets in Shadow of the Erdtree—so do keep checking back!

Here’s every armor piece we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far.

Armor NameArmor TypeLocation
Ascetic’s LoinclothChest???
Ascetic’s Wrist GuardsArms???
Black Knight GauntletsArms???
Black Knight GreavesLegs???
Braided Arm WrapsArmsReward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Braided Cord RobeChestReward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Caterpillar MaskHeadReward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Circlet of LightHead???
Common Soldier ClothChest???
Common Soldier GauntletsArms???
Common Soldier GreavesLegs???
Common Soldier HelmHead???
Dancer’s BracerArmsReward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
Dancer’s DressChestReward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
Dancer’s HoodHeadReward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
Dancer’s TrousersLegsReward for defeating Dancer of Ranah.
Death Mask HelmHeadFound near Sunken Chapel Grace after killing min-boss next to large tree.
Divine Beast HeadHeadReward for defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.
Dryleaf Arm WrapsFound on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Dryleaf CuissardesLegs???
Dryleaf RobeChest???
Dryleaf Arm WrapsArms???
Freyja’s ArmorChestFound next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
Freyja’s GauntletsArmsFound next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
Freyja’s GreavesLegsFound next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
Freyja’s HelmHeadFound next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace, in Shadow Keep, after visiting her location by fire later on.
Gravebird ArmorChestWest of the Abandoned Ailing Village, across the water, guarded by several bird enemies.
Gravebird AnkletsLegs???
Gravebird BraceletsArmsTake the right path from Pillar Path Waypoint Grace and it’s near bird statues.
GreatjarHeadDeep within Belurat Gaol, found right in front of a giant pot statue—and can only be reached after using a pot elevator shortly before the area’s boss fight.
Leda’s ArmorChestFound on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Messmer Soldier GauntletsArms???
Messmer Soldier HelmHead???
Oathseeker Knight ArmorChest???
Oathseeker Knight HelmHeadFound on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Oathseeker Knight GauntletsArmsFound on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Oathseeker Knight GreavesLegsFound on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Rakshasa ArmorChestReward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
Rakshasa GauntletsArmsReward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
Rakshasa GreavesLegsReward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
Rakshasa HelmHeadReward for defeating Rakshasha in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
Soiled LoinclothLegsReward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
St. Trina’s BlossomHeadFound in room after defeating Putrescent Knight.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.