Category:
Elden Ring

How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed

The Lands Between are calling you (and your wallet) once again.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:12 am
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware

At long last, it’s time to return to the Lands Between. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been revealed, and a release date—June 21, 2024—is set in stone. 

Recommended Videos

Bandai Namco is accepting pre-orders for the new DLC as of now, with several editions of the game having been made available on the Elden Ring site, ranging from the standard version of the game, all the way up to a physical collector’s edition complete with a finely crafted statue. 

How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost?

From what we saw in the trailer released earlier today, Shadow of the Erdtree looks more like a borderline full game than a traditional few-hours-long DLC, meaning prospective players should expect to doll out nearly the price of a complete game. If you’re only looking to buy the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, that will run you $40, while the bundle that includes both the expansion and the base Elden Ring game (assuming you don’t have it already), will cost you $100. 

Elden Ring Collector's Edition featuring added bonuses for Shadow of the Erdtree physical collector's edition
June 21 can’t come soon enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bandai Namco

There are several versions of the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition, all of which range in price up to a total of roughly $270

Shadow of the Erdtree VersionAdded contentsPrice
Base versionShadow of the Erdtree DLC$40
Premium BundleShadow of the Erdtree DLC, Digital Artbook, Soundtrack$50
Deluxe EditionShadow of the Erdtree DLC, Elden Ring base game, Digital Artbook for both versions of the game$100
Collector’s EditionShadow of the Erdtree DLC, Collector’s Edition box, Hard-cover artbook, Soundtrack, Messmer the Impaler statue $260

The biggest and baddest version of the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition comes in a massive box, which contains a 40-page hardcover artbook, as well as a foot-and-a-half tall statue of Messmer the Impaler, a red-cloaked, snake-touting character (who we assume is a main boss in the DLC). A copy of the Shadow of the Erdtree soundtrack is also included in the Collector’s Edition of the game. 

Pre-ordering Shadow of the Erdtree will grant you access to the “Ring of Miquella” in-game gesture (emote), which allows your Tarnished to create a circle with their arms along the side of their body. While it’s not the most impressive pre-order bonus, we’ll always welcome added content. 

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available to pre-order now through the Bandai Namco official store, as well as the PlayStation Store. The expansion will be available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4. 

related content
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree key artwork
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Am image of a character in Elden Ring holding a flame
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Malenia and Radahn under a red sky in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Streaming
Streaming
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
An image of the player character casting Comet Azur in Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree key artwork
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Am image of a character in Elden Ring holding a flame
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reportedly coming in June
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Malenia and Radahn under a red sky in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Streaming
Streaming
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
An image of the player character casting Comet Azur in Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 30, 2024

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.