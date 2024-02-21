How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed

At long last, it’s time to return to the Lands Between. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been revealed, and a release date—June 21, 2024—is set in stone.

Bandai Namco is accepting pre-orders for the new DLC as of now, with several editions of the game having been made available on the Elden Ring site, ranging from the standard version of the game, all the way up to a physical collector’s edition complete with a finely crafted statue.

How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost?

From what we saw in the trailer released earlier today, Shadow of the Erdtree looks more like a borderline full game than a traditional few-hours-long DLC, meaning prospective players should expect to doll out nearly the price of a complete game. If you’re only looking to buy the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, that will run you $40, while the bundle that includes both the expansion and the base Elden Ring game (assuming you don’t have it already), will cost you $100.

June 21 can’t come soon enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bandai Namco

There are several versions of the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition, all of which range in price up to a total of roughly $270.

Shadow of the Erdtree Version Added contents Price Base version Shadow of the Erdtree DLC $40 Premium Bundle Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Digital Artbook, Soundtrack $50 Deluxe Edition Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Elden Ring base game, Digital Artbook for both versions of the game $100 Collector’s Edition Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Collector’s Edition box, Hard-cover artbook, Soundtrack, Messmer the Impaler statue $260

The biggest and baddest version of the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition comes in a massive box, which contains a 40-page hardcover artbook, as well as a foot-and-a-half tall statue of Messmer the Impaler, a red-cloaked, snake-touting character (who we assume is a main boss in the DLC). A copy of the Shadow of the Erdtree soundtrack is also included in the Collector’s Edition of the game.

Pre-ordering Shadow of the Erdtree will grant you access to the “Ring of Miquella” in-game gesture (emote), which allows your Tarnished to create a circle with their arms along the side of their body. While it’s not the most impressive pre-order bonus, we’ll always welcome added content.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available to pre-order now through the Bandai Namco official store, as well as the PlayStation Store. The expansion will be available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4.