Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer finally confirms release date for anticipated DLC

It is finally time to return to the Lands Between. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the highly anticipated DLC for one of 2022’s greatest games, had its release date confirmed.

A new gameplay trailer showing off a slew of new locations, enemies, weapons, and abilities, confirmed that the DLC will be coming to all platforms later this year on June 21.

It’s finally coming. Image via FromSoftware

The trailer features an incredible soundtrack, as is always the case with From Software games, along with teases of several incredible-looking boss fights with god-like creatures, horrific monsters, new NPCs, and completely new environments.

It seems as though Shadow of the Erdtree will center around Miquella, the brother of Malenia, who was cursed to be forever young. It’s expected that the Shadow of the Erdtree story will dive deeper into Miquella’s lore.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated in real time. Stay tuned for updates.