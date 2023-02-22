Elden Ring surpasses major sales milestone just days ahead of first anniversary

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have announced that Elden Ring has now sold 20 million units since its release last year.

Elden Ring was released on Feb. 25, 2022, and just days before its first anniversary since launch, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware share the game’s latest feat through a joint statement celebrating the 20 million sold units achievement. They thanked the fans who supported the game ever since its release, and they also ensured everyone there will be more “ways for the fans to enjoy” Elden Ring.

“The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of Elden Ring in the future,” Bandai Namco and FromSoftware said.

Elden Ring has been highly anticipated over the years, mainly because of its stunning graphics and with George R. R. Martin taking the helm as its writer. And when it was finally released last year, it exceeded expectations after garnering both commercial and critical success. The title was hailed as the Game of the Year in last year’s The Game Awards, as well as the Golden Joystick Awards’ Ultimate Game of the Year.

“Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between,” the game’s official description reads. “In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered.”