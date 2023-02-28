Elden Ring’s first DLC has finally been announced

It's time to see what lies in the shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring fans have been waiting a long time for this day, and it’s finally here. FromSoftware has announced the first DLC for its blockbuster hit, titled Shadow of the Erdtree.

The developers announced that the DLC is currently in development in a tweet on Feb. 28, but no mention of a release date was made.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

Outside of its mysterious name that would suggest we’ll be venturing to new lands far away from those in the base game, we were only given a glimpse at a still from the upcoming DLC that depicts a baron wasteland with a woman riding a horse.

Since the release of Elden Ring took gamers by storm a year ago, fans have been eager to find out what FromSoftware has in store for us next. While today’s post might not be much, it is confirmation that more Elden Ring is indeed on its way.

Elden Ring has sold over 20 million copies since its launch making it the most successful FromSoftware game to date. Given this, it only makes sense that players would be given the gift of DLC. In the past, Bloodborne and Dark Souls titles previously received DLC so the move has precedent from the developer.

If successful, perhaps this won’t be the only DLC that Elden Ring players can expect, but for now, fans should rejoice in the fact that its release is coming soon.

For those who haven’t yet played Elden Ring, the game is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.