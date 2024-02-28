Category:
There could be more than one Mech coming to Helldivers 2, according to leaked video

The Automatons aren't the only ones with heavy machinery.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Feb 28, 2024 01:54 pm
Exo Walker 44 Mech in Helldivers 2.
Image via Sony

Mechs have been confirmed as coming to Helldivers 2 in the game’s Report for Duty trailer. However, that was only the Exo Walker 44, whereas a recently leaked video indicated that Super Earth is preparing more than one Mech to serve the cause of Managed Democracy.

A Feb. 28 Reddit thread shared a video of a Mech in action during a live Helldivers 2 game. The massive suit of armor is equipped with two machine guns in each hand with a full set of animations and appears to be working perfectly, even though there are no official Mechs in Helldivers 2 yet. The original poster claimed to have had the Mech spawned by a random player, which could be a hacker or dataminer who learned how to exploit the game’s hidden files.

Mechs… enjoy
byu/fozzye18 inHelldivers

The leak is all fine and dandy, but players already knew that a Mech was coming at some point after launch, as per the Helldivers 2 Ready for Duty trailer released on Jan. 31 ahead of the game’s launch. The video’s Mech isn’t the one shown during the trailer: that showed off the Walker 44, while the Redditor had the chance to take the Exo 48 Mech for a buggy spin. This could imply that Arrowhead Game Studios plans to add more than one Exo Walker to the game, boosting the hype for upcoming content even more.

The original poster also added in a reply that “he spawned in multiple types of Mechs,” further adding fuel to the flames of hype surrounding the metal hunks, which could massively improve Helldivers’ standing against the bots and bugs. The Mechs also appear to be modular, according to the player, with several types of weaponry to attach. “[It had] rockets and a machine gun. You can switch them out,” they wrote.

The Mechs aren’t the only thing the player saw during this incredible match. They claim they even saw regular weapons and Strategems, which aren’t ordinarily available in the game. Things such as a group of NPCs you can call in to help you out during a fight, a meteorite-like bomb that explodes like a Nuke, a new energy RPG, and more. With the leak being so front and center, perhaps the developers may speed up their release, seeing as most of the content shown was fully or nearly fully functional despite not being officially activated.

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.