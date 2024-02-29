Are Hive Lords in Helldivers 2?

The bugs invading Super Earth are brutal, with many levels of terrifying creatures to gun down. From Hunters to Bile Titans, it feels like there might be room for a Hive Lord in Helldivers 2. But have they touched down in the game yet?

Recommended Videos

Can you fight Hive Lords in Helldivers 2?

A Bile Spewer would be like an ant compared to a Hive Lord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, the Hive Lord enemy type is not currently in Helldivers 2. Terminids are currently assaulting, with Chargers, Bile Titans, Bile Spewers, and smaller units like Hunters—the massive Hive Lord is not currently amongst their ranks. But that isn’t to say they won’t be joining their allies in future updates.

Hive Lords were originally introduced in Helldivers—the first one. They were large, worm-like creatures that served as boss fights on Bug-controlled planets. They would create new tunnels for reinforcements whenever they unearthed themselves and outpaced even Brood Commanders on the battlefield with poisonous attacks. It was crucial to assault them whenever they showed their faces or risk getting overwhelmed by them and their backup.

Are Hive Lords coming to Helldivers 2?

Finally, the Bile Titan can pick on someone their own size. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We don’t have confirmation that the Hive Lord is coming to Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Studios has not commented on these theories yet. Until we get more information, we’ll just need to watch out for minor earthquakes on Terminid-controlled planets.

These beasts have been potentially seen on Terminid-controlled planets, though not in a way we can fight. Players, like TikTok user haberner0, noted large skeletons that can spawn in Terminid territory and think they could be what Hive Lords look like in the future. If that’s the case, those monsters have grown quite big since their initial inception in Helldivers—and they could probably take a 500kg Bomb just fine back then.

The original Helldivers game is the origin of most aspects of the sequel, from big to small. The name of the starter pistol stayed the same, for example—as did the name of the SG-225 Breaker, an incredible shotgun in both titles. As it seems more and more likely that Mechs from the original title might make their way into Helldivers 2, it’s not unbelievable to believe that the Terminids and Automatons might be getting some backup from their original game’s armies.