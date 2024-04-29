How to deactivate Terminid Control System in Helldivers 2

The truth behind the Terminid Control System in Helldivers 2 has been uncovered, and there’s been a malfunction. Although they were initially created to disrupt the Terminids, they increased their populations, and now it’s time to deactivate them.

Rather than protecting and building these structures, we must take them down. We need to destroy what we thought was protecting our citizens in Helldivers 2 and quickly dismantle the Terminid Control System. These are specific planets throughout the solar system, and the faster we eliminate them, the more liberty we can bring to the rest of the galaxy.

How to destroy Terminid Control Systems in Helldivers 2

Turn off all three corrupted batteries to shut down the Terminid Control System. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The missions are similar to the original Terminid Control Systems missions. There are two primary objectives: Deactivate the corrupted battery silos and destroy the mutated Terminid eggs. The battery silos are your main objective during this Helldivers 2 mission, and you can find them scattered throughout the main complex.

Interact with the terminal to turn off the batteries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rather than defending the battery, as you did with the original Terminid Control Systems mission, you have to find the terminal for the battery and switch it off. This turns the battery off, which was how the Terminind Control System remained working, and then you can move on to the next location. You need to do this at three locations. You can see the outline of the batteries on your map, which is easier to use than looking for them with your eyes.

Shoot the Corrupted Eggs from a safe distance away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re doing this, several mutated Terminid eggs are scattered throughout the area. These eggs are much larger than the standard eggs you may have destroyed in previous Helldivers 2 missions. Not only are these eggs larger, but they’re explosives and expel acid after you’ve destroyed them. You want to take them out a reasonable distance away and avoid taking too much extra damage from these eggs.

Upon completing those two objectives, it’s time to extract and return to your Superdestroyer. You won’t need to call down an extraction shuttle. It should already be on its way to you as you rush the extraction location in your Helldivers 2 match, and you can report your progress to Super Earth.

This could end up being the first of many successful missions to bring down these towers. But we may encounter future issues with other scientists working with the Helldivers.

