Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: All new content and rewards

Suit up and get to work across Helldivers 2‘s chilly terrain with the Polar Patriots Warbond. Arriving May 9 via the Acquisitions Center, Helldivers can use their accumulated Super Credits on the penetrative weapons where precision rests at its core.

Recommended Videos

Here is everything you need to know about the Polar Patriots Warbond in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Polar Patriots premium Warbond price

Just like other premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2, the Polar Patriots is available to all Helldivers for 1,000 Super Credits (in-game currency), equal to a $9.99 price tag. Super Credits can either be purchased in the Acquisition Center, within your Super Destroyer, or by finding credits while exploring mid-mission.

All Polar Patriots premium Warbond rewards

There are three new armor, capes, helmets, and four new weapons in the reward set, including a pistol with piercing capabilities. While their pricing isn’t confirmed, there is a lot to take away from the May 2 PlayStation announcement.

Let’s dive into everything you can get in the Polar Patriots Warbond.

This article will be updated with full Warbond pages and pricing on May 9.

Polar Patriots weapons

Will these new weapons stand the test of time? Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

The Polar Patriots weapons are:

AR-61 Tenderizer

PLAS-101 Purifier

SMG-72 Pummeler

P-113 Verdict

The Tenderizer looks like it packs an absolute punch, clearing lower-tiered enemies like the Marauders with absolute ease. While its magazine capacity is limited compared to others, a quick swap to the Pummeler will keep those enemy hordes to a minimum. The Pummeler has a slower firing rate than the Defender, but with more bullets to spare, precision is something that the Pummeler prioritizes over other SMGs.

Unlike other energy-based weapons, the Purifier charges a single projectile of energy, fired straight at an armored enemy’s shell. Capable of taking down a Scout Strider with a single hit, the Purifier appears to be a damage dealer from afar, with a slower reload and firing speed than many other Helldivers 2 primaries.

Finally, the Verdict also appears to have a slower firing rate than standard secondaries. Labeled as a semi-automatic, the Verdict easily takes down lower-tiered enemies before they get close enough to inflict melee damage.

Polar Patriots utility

The Polar Patriots Warbond includes the G-13 Incendiary Impact. While many may be tired of environmental and ticking damage from fire, the Incendiary Impact behaves more like a Stratagem than a standard explosive. Similar to the G-123 Thermite, the Incendiary Impact deals damage across a period of time, inflicting damage to any enemies caught within its fiery radius. The question is: Will the Incendiary Impact deal consistent enough damage, or will many come away from the explosion unharmed?

The Motivational Shocks are the latest Booster. This negates the effect of acid, including anything that slows you down or stuns you. While it cannot save you from incoming artillery attacks or mistimed Stratagems, the Motivational Shock will keep your Helldiver on high alert and give you those few precious moments to escape from what would have previously been—certain death.

Polar Patriots cosmetic items: Capes and armor

Don’t head into the fight guns-blazing. Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

Polar Patriots include three brand-new helmets and body armor:

CW-4 Arctic Ranger : Utility belt passive

: Utility belt passive CW-22 Kodiak : Fortified passive

: Fortified passive CW-36 Winter Warrior: Servo-Assisted passive

Their armor stats are unknown, but you can expect the Ranger to include high speed and stamina as seen with all Light Body Armor. Based on appearances, the Kodiak and Winter Warrior look to be Heavy Body Armor, with the Warrior focused on stealthier plays due to its camouflage appearance for snowy biomes.

Banners and capes return to complete your new look with the following:

Order of the Venerated Ballot

Pinions of Everlasting Glory

Dissident’s Nightmare

Finally, emotes complete this Warbond, as victory poses become a staple part of every premium Helldivers 2 Warbond page. These are the:

Call the Helldivers

Distribute Ballots

Mime Instrumentation

Watch out for the Polar Patriots premium Warbond drop on May 9. You never know; there may be a hidden gem here perfectly suited to wipe out the Automaton and Terminid once and for all.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more