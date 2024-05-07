Helldivers 2 update 1.000.302 patch notes: DoT fix, R-9 Eruptor and enemy changes

The latest Helldivers 2 patch introduces a fix that could change the way you play the game, and enables lots of playstyles that didn’t work before. Here’s everything you need to know about Helldivers 2 update 1.000.302.

Everything included in Helldivers 2 1.000.302 update

Damage-over-time is finally fixed

You’re not the only one who can spite fire anymore. Image via Arrowhead Games Studio

The update 1.000.302 for Helldivers 2 finally fixes an issue where only the host could apply DoT effects, as well as other cases where these effects would apply inconsistently. This change means incendiary and gas weapons that weren’t as effective before (for players other than the host) are back on the menu.

After the patch, it might be worth giving Stratagems like the FLAM-40 Flamethrower, Eagle Napalm Airstrike, and Orbital Gas Strike another go to see how good (or bad) they are in a team setting. Napalm was already decent when it worked, but a full squad armed with Napalm is about to take Space Vietnam to a whole new level.

Less friendly fire with R-9 Eruptor

The R-9 Eruptor introduced to the game in the Democratic Detonation Warbond has its explosion damage increased by 40 and the shrapnel from the explosion removed. According to the developer, this change should prevent players from randomly being one-shotted in a “huge radius around the explosion.”

They know you’re here

There aren’t many enemy balance changes in this patch, but Gunships and Shriekers have a slight increase to their hearing range, so you have to be a bit more careful when you’re sneaking around these flying units.

Social menu fixes

Helldivers are stronger together, and this patch introduces several Social Menu fixes for you to spread Democracy more easily. Here are some of the main changes you can expect to see:

You should now be able to see your Steam friends in the Social Menu.

The Recent Players list now includes hot-joined players.

Non-host players shouldn’t be able to kick others, including the host, anymore.

On top of that, patch 1.000.302 addresses multiple crashes and gameplay issues. For a full breakdown, make sure to check out the official patch notes from Arrowhead.

