Freedom faces a new threat in major Helldivers 2 update—and you can answer the call right now

Helldivers 2 heroes rejoice, there’s a new enemy to take down in the fight to protect democracy—and you can enlist immediately.

Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny introduces a new enemy faction to face off against in the quest to protect Super Earth, with the Iluminate making their long-awaited debut in the title. While it’s certainly been quite a wait, the good news is you won’t have to wait a second more.

Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny update is live today with:



🐙 New enemy faction, the Illuminate

🏙️ City street combat

🛞 High-speed Fast Recon Vehicle “FRV”



Announced at The Game Awards, the Omens of Tyranny update for Helldivers 2 is available immediately on PlayStation 5 and PC. So if you’ve become bored of slaughtering the Terminids and Automatons, you’ve got some new targets to set your sights on.

Fear not though, you won’t be taking on this new battle without fresh additions to your arsenal as the Fast Recon Vehicle has also been added. The new 4×4 car found in urban environments will be available as a Stratagem following the completion of a Major Order in the future.

New environments will need to be traversed in the battles, featuring familiar scenes in your local city with mid-rise concrete buildings to duck and dive between. Don’t expect them to provide too much protection though, as you need to face the Illuminate head on.

Helldivers 2 has attracted millions of players since launch and has been regularly supported with fresh content drops and challenges, but the arrival of a new enemy faction is certainly the biggest update that Arrowhead has introduced since release.

The battle had somewhat stagnated with the Terminids and Automatons not putting up enough of a fight against the brave and experienced Helldivers, but the Illuminate will mix things up and keep you on your toes.

See you on the battlefield! Please don’t call in a missile strike on my head.

