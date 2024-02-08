How to destroy facility buildings in Helldivers 2

Liberating a planet in Helldivers 2 takes more than defeating the primary threat. You also need to work on other objectives throughout the planet, including side mission you’ll regularly encounter that requires you to facility buildings.

Although these buildings are not large, they can withstand the basic firepower from many of your weapons. There are a handful of ways to take them out, and it might not immediately be apparent the best way to do this. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy facility buildings to promote Super Earth in Helldivers 2.

Best way to destroy facility buildings in Helldivers 2

Call down aid from your Super Destroyer to assist you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of my favorite ways to take out a facility building in Helldivers 2 is to call down an Orbital Precision Strike and level it to the ground. All Helldivers 2 should have this stratagem unlocked at the beginning of the game, meaning everyone can destroy these locations.

The drawback to using the Orbitial Precision Strike is it has a hefty cooldown of 100 seconds. I’d feel better if it was closer to a minute, but then everyone would be firing them off constantly, and things could become far more hectic than they already are in Helldivers 2. Multiple players can call Orbital Precision Strikes to destroy these facilities or other stratagems, such as the Orbital 120 MM HE Barrage, Orbital Laser, the Orbital 380MM HE Barrage, and other choices. These are all based on how many Requisitions you have, as well as your level.

Whenever I’ve received the side objective to destroy the facility buildings, there are always three I need to take out. Unless you’re battling on one of the Automaton worlds, it’s unlikely you have access to a Hell Bomb, another method you can use to destroy the facility buildings. Usually, you use them on the Fuel Silos.

Facility buildings are a pain to take out yourself in Helldivers 2, but it’s definitely doable. It might be a good idea to complete these objectives if you have any squadmates you find while using the matchmaking feature.

You can move on to the primary objective after you receive confirmation the area is clear of those buildings. Typically, a handful of enemies defend it when you arrive, but they don’t reappear after you eliminate them. Enemy patrols for the bugs and the Automatons surround these locations, so always be ready for a fight while waiting for the next stratagem to rain from your Super Destroyer and take everything out.