SpongeBob SquarePants could be about to make his debut in Fall Guys

SpongeBob SquarePants could be coming to Falls Guys soon.

New leaks from Fall Guys data miners Krxnky, FGLeaksAndInfo, and FGPancake have realed that the developers are looking to bring characters from SpongeBob SquarePants into the game.

So far, the details specify five main characters from the animated TV comedy series that could make their Fall Guys debut, including SpongeBob himself, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs.

SPONGEBOB X FALL GUYS COSMETICS! 👀🌊



– Set sail for an undersea adventure with this Patrick and Sandy bundle!



– Protect the secret formula with this Squidward and Mr. Krabs bundle! pic.twitter.com/JNLEC8hH20 — 👑 Krxnky – Fall Guys Leaks (@KrxnkyFG) October 25, 2022

The data miners explain that there are going to be two different bundles for players to purchase. The first one contains Patrick and Sandy, while the second has Squidward and Mr. Krabs.

It’s also speculated that the main character from the series, SpongeBob SquarePants, is also going to make an appearance. The previous leak from Krxnky shed some light on characters coming with the season three battle pass, where SpongeBob can be seen.

It remains to be seen if other characters from the TV series will be available. The release date for season three of Falls Guys is also still a mystery. It should, however, be coming sometime in December.