Star Wars comes to Fall Guys with new costumes and cosmetics

Many Star Wars fans celebrate May 4, and it’s no surprise that several related announcements are made on this day. This time, Epic and developer Mediatonic have announced a Star Wars collaboration for the multiplayer competitive game Fall Guys.

As part of the collaboration, which runs from May 7 through May 20, players can customize their Beans with outfits worn by iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise. This includes a Han Solo skin that shows him riding on the top of a Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca, Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor, and a white Stormtrooper outfit. You know, all the classics.

The Star Wars skins pay homage to some great characters. Image via Mediatonic

The collaboration also adds several cosmetic items to the in-game store, including a Sarlacc Pit escape sequence and a carbon-freezing chamber. Epic also released a trailer showcasing several of these outfits and cosmetics, which you can check out below.

Fall Guys is no stranger to media collaborations, with past entries including Final Fantasy 14, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invincible, Death Stranding 2, and more, each introducing new skins and cosmetics from their respective franchises to the zany platformer

Fall Guys will also receive an update on May 7, which adds new content and a slew of new quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. This includes changes to how Beans are controlled, such as reduced ragdoll effect, a reduction to the number of players needed for the Knockout game mode to 32, the new Explore mode, a new social in-game wheel, and more.

