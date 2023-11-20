Fall Guys community comes together to make faithful recreations of Mario 64 levels

From rhinos on wheels to anti-gravity zones, I thought I’d seen it all in Fall Guys. But I didn’t expect to be playing Bob-omb Battlefield as a bean.

This bizarre mash-up is the product of the Fall Guys Creative community, which uses the game’s Creative mode as a level editor to produce fun and wacky obstacle courses. These particular courses have been a part of an ongoing project for months to reimagine levels from the iconic platformer, Super Mario 64, in the Fall Guys engine.

This project was shared by Renegade Ciara on Nov. 12 to get more Creative editors in on the mission, but Ciara’s been developing levels for months. Her most recent Mario 64 level was the first Bowser level, Bowser in the Dark World.

Not my best map visually. It wasn't my concern, I just wanted to see if I could recreate this with 2k budget.

Bean in the Dark World

A recreation of Bowser in the Dark World from Super Mario 64.

Code: 5211-2048-3921 pic.twitter.com/WHbdCGQvZv — ciara. (@Renegade_Ciara) November 12, 2023

Not only does it structurally match its inspiration to a tee, but Ciara made some clever design choices to make this experience unique, like replacing the Amps that spin in a circle and shock Mario with big bars that will knock the bean off the level. My favorite part of the level is the egg she added as a required item to get to the end since you need it to press a switch to get into the pipe.

Among Ciara’s lengthy portfolio of custom courses, she has a number of Mario 64 levels that stand out. For example, she posted this breathtaking shot of her Rainbow Cruise stage, which includes everything from the red coin maze to the pyramid-shaped platforms on the bottom right. And, of course, we can’t talk about Mario 64 and leave out Peach’s Secret Slide. The pink goo on the surface makes the whole descent slippery, allowing players to slip and slide as you’d expect.

To better coordinate this project for the levels that Ciara hasn’t already completed, she put together a Google Doc to organize developers and assign them levels. Based on the table right now, we can look forward to Mario-themed levels like Tick Tock Clock and castle secrets like the Cool Cool Mountain Slide in the near future.

All of these levels have codes posted if you’d like to play them yourself in Fall Guys. Fans have been raving over the levels posted so far, and level editors are even more ecstatic to design them. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.