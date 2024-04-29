Fall Guys are having fun in different costumes
Fall Guys: All patch notes for the May 7 Fall Forever update

Fall even better with the new Fall Guys update, arriving on May 7.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 29, 2024

The Fall Forever update for Fall Guys is launching on May 7, and the developers have revealed everything the new patch will bring. Here’s what you can expect in the update.

Everything new in the Fall Forever update for the Fall Guys

The Fall Forever is one of the biggest Fall Guys updates to date. It introduces a new game mode, social features, updates to existing game modes, gameplay and control tweaks, and various bug fixes.

New mode: Explore

Taking a leaf from titles such as Fortnite and Roblox, Fall Guys is giving you a new way to experience user-created levels. In the Explore mode, you can play custom-made levels with up to nine other players. When you finish a level, you don’t have to wait for everyone else to finish, and if you don’t like a level, you can simply skip it. Before you ask: Yes, you can earn progress towards the Fame Pass by playing in Explore Mode.

New social features

Like many multiplayer games nowadays, Fall Guys will feature a Social Wheel. You can equip up to eight emoticons to the wheel to express yourself quickly.

An interesting new feature is the Piggyback interaction. With this, you can give or receive a Piggyback from another player. This allows you to help a friend make that difficult jump or get help from a more experienced player. It’s not clear how exactly this will work, but hopefully for players, it won’t be an exploitable mechanic.

Updates to existing game modes

The Knockout game mode (previously known as Solos) is reducing the number of players needed to 32 and the number of levels to only three. Winning the Knockout Game will hopefully become achievable for all players, according to the developer.

The Game Selector mode (previously known as Show Selector) will only feature two main game modes: Knockout and Explore.

Gameplay and control tweaks

The developer has made significant changes to how Beans react and control. Ragdolling has been reduced, and recovering from a fall isn’t as long. Beans can now jump higher and have more control mid-air. There is also a landing target to help you know exactly where you will land after a long jump.

Bug fixes

The new update also brings an end to numerous bug fixes that have been plaguing specific platforms and the overall game. From disappearing players on Nintendo Switch to cosmetic rewards not showing. While there are still bugs present, it’s great to see the developer is hard at work making the game as smooth as possible

The Fall Forever update shows a lot of promise but we’ll see how it fares with new and existing Fall Guys players. Here’s hoping the Explore mode is a success and that even more players flock over to one of the silliest battle royale games on the market. 

