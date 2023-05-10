Fall Guys ditches season pass in favor of shorter, more ‘rewarding’ Fame Passes

Alongside the introduction of Fall Guys’ Creative mode and all the level-making tools coming with it in season four today, Mediatonic is also changing how it sells and distributes seasonal content, now going with shorter passes making up a season rather than one big seasonal pass.

Starting in season four, Creative Construction, players will now have the option of purchasing a Fame Pass instead of a season pass, with season passes being removed. Each season will be comprised of multiple, consecutive Fame Passes that each last roughly four to seven weeks, with each Fame Pass consisting of 40 unlockable core rewards.

Image via Mediatonic

Mediatonic said the goal for Fame Passes is for them to be more rewarding and to provide more value as they will be “more weighted towards unlocks like Costumes, Colours, Patterns and Emotes than our previous Season Passes,” according to the season four announcement.

The first Fame Pass of season four will feature six different costumes that can be earned, as well as the Hello Kitty costume that unlocks immediately upon purchase of an upgraded Fame Pass for 600 Show-Bucks, the game’s premium currency. The Fame Pass, like with previous season passes, features a free path filled with rewards as well. Additionally, premium Fame Pass owners can earn 600 Show-Bucks by level 36 via the rewards path, meaning in theory, they could purchase the next Fame Pass with earned Show-Bucks without spending any actual money.

As with previous season passes, players can progress their Fame Pass levels by playing shows and qualifying rounds but can speed up the process by completing both daily and weekly challenges.

Fall Guys season four is now live.