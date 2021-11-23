All Fall Guys season start and end dates

Mediatonic’s obstacle course game Fall Guys keeps things fresh with regular content updates in the form of themed seasons.
The seasons, which arrive every two to four months, typically include a slew of cosmetics as well as new obstacles, shows, and sometimes game modes. The battle royale-style title filled with mini-games released in August 2020, and since then, there have been a handful of seasons with themes ranging from medieval to futuristic.
New seasons in Fall Guys don’t cost anything outside of the base game’s price, which is $19.99. There are numerous other cosmetic in-game purchases for Fall Guys, but the new season’s content does not come at an additional cost.
Each season also comes with a new “Fame Path,” which allows players to earn cosmetics and other rewards as they level up their account.
Here is a list of every Fall Guys season to date:
- Season one: Aug. 8, 2020 to Oct. 7, 2020
- Season two: Medieval Knockout – Oct. 8, 2020 to Dec. 14, 2020
- Season three: Winter Knockout – Dec. 15, 2020 to March 21, 2021
- Season four: Fall Guys 4041 – March 22, 2021 to July 20, 2021
- Season five: Jungle Adventure – July 20, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2021
- Season six: Party Spectacular – Nov. 30, 2021 to TBD