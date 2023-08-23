All Final Fantasy XIV skins in Fall Guys’ collab event

Final Fantasy XIV characters are coming to the colorful world of Fall Guys in the latest collaboration event, from Aug. 22 to Oct. 2.
Skins from the Square Enix title are included in the Warrior of Light Fame Pass, whose name refers to the playable character’s title in the game. Players can spend Show-Bucks, Fall Guys‘ dedicated currency, to get the pass.
You have the choice between spending 600 Show-Bucks to get the Fat Chocobo skin, as well as Premium rewards for the Pass and two more skins by playing more, or 1500 Show-Bucks for more items.
Fortunately, those who only own the free Fame Pass will also get some items exclusive to the event, such as various customization items and parts of FFXIV outfits.
All Fall Guys skins from FFXIV and how to get them
There are 50 levels to complete in the Fame Pass, with free and locked rewards. After reaching Tier 40, players will earn 30 Crown Shards per tier earned, except for Tier 50, which features a special Nickname.
Here is the list of tiers and their corresponding rewards.
Skins in Fall Guys are divided into two parts: the top and bottom. They can be switched if you’re going to a weird look, like a Namazu head with a Goobbue bottom—because why not. It’s Fall Guys, you can do anything.
- Dragon skin
- Top: premium Tier 40
- Bottom: premium Tier 38
- Namazu skin
- Top: premium Tier 29
- Bottom: premium Tier 27
- Alisae skin
- Top: premium Tier 18
- Bottom: premium Tier 16
- Alphinaud skin
- Top: premium Tier 24
- Bottom: premium Tier 22
- Fat Chocobo skin
- Top: premium Tier One
- Bottom: premium Tier One
- Goobbue skin
- Top: premium Tier Eight
- Bottom: premium Tier Six
- Moogle Cap: free Tier Five
- Spriggan Cap: free Tier 14
- White Mage skin
- Top: free Tier 37
- Bottom: free Tier 35
There are other customization items from the Square Enix title that players can get through the event. They’re locked behind tiers in Fame Pass, too, both for free and Premium owners. Those are Nicknames, Nameplates, Titles, Emotes, and more. The last Tier of the Fame Pass, at 50, will reward players with a “Fallingway” special Nickname.