All Final Fantasy XIV skins in Fall Guys’ collab event

Final Fantasy XIV characters are coming to the colorful world of Fall Guys in the latest collaboration event, from Aug. 22 to Oct. 2.

Skins from the Square Enix title are included in the Warrior of Light Fame Pass, whose name refers to the playable character’s title in the game. Players can spend Show-Bucks, Fall Guys‘ dedicated currency, to get the pass.

You can choose between two options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have the choice between spending 600 Show-Bucks to get the Fat Chocobo skin, as well as Premium rewards for the Pass and two more skins by playing more, or 1500 Show-Bucks for more items.

Fortunately, those who only own the free Fame Pass will also get some items exclusive to the event, such as various customization items and parts of FFXIV outfits.

All Fall Guys skins from FFXIV and how to get them

There are 50 levels to complete in the Fame Pass, with free and locked rewards. After reaching Tier 40, players will earn 30 Crown Shards per tier earned, except for Tier 50, which features a special Nickname.

Here is the list of tiers and their corresponding rewards.

Six skins were showcased in the event’s trailer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skins in Fall Guys are divided into two parts: the top and bottom. They can be switched if you’re going to a weird look, like a Namazu head with a Goobbue bottom—because why not. It’s Fall Guys, you can do anything.

Related: All changes coming in FFXIV Version 7.0: New jobs, level cap, and more

Dragon skin Top: premium Tier 40 Bottom: premium Tier 38

Namazu skin Top: premium Tier 29 Bottom: premium Tier 27

Alisae skin Top: premium Tier 18 Bottom: premium Tier 16

Alphinaud skin Top: premium Tier 24 Bottom: premium Tier 22

Fat Chocobo skin Top: premium Tier One Bottom: premium Tier One

Goobbue skin Top: premium Tier Eight Bottom: premium Tier Six



Time to deliver important messages to your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moogle Cap: free Tier Five

This is the fluffiest of caps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spriggan Cap: free Tier 14

You don’t do any healing here, though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

White Mage skin Top: free Tier 37 Bottom: free Tier 35



There are other customization items from the Square Enix title that players can get through the event. They’re locked behind tiers in Fame Pass, too, both for free and Premium owners. Those are Nicknames, Nameplates, Titles, Emotes, and more. The last Tier of the Fame Pass, at 50, will reward players with a “Fallingway” special Nickname.

About the author