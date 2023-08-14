Beans in a half-shell: Fall Guys gets radical with TMNT crossover

Everyone’s favorite amphibious, youthful, non-human martial artists are coming to an Epic Games Store near you in the latest Fall Guys collaboration.

That’s right, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are invading the last-bean-standing party game with some exclusive new cosmetics that will only be available for a limited time, starting on Aug. 17.

They’re lean, they’re green, and they’re mean!



Leo, Mikey, Donnie and Raph are coming to the Fall Guys Store, and they’re bringing some extra cosmetics straight from the sewers 🐢 pic.twitter.com/g9vpeoret9 — Fall Guys – Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) August 14, 2023

The partnership between Nickelodeon and Fall Guys includes four costumes (one for each of the turtles), two emotes, two wearables, and one celebration for when you finally grab your first crown since the summer of 2020.

This iteration of the turtles takes inspiration from their appearance in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film, currently in theaters. This means their belts all have the first letter of their names, Leonardo has a throwing star, and Donatello is wearing glasses and a fanny pack.

On top of the full turtle costumes, the collab includes a “fancy swirl of purple hair” like the TMNT enemy Bebop, and a rhino horn a la Rocksteady, just two of the many mutants in the film.

Other items include the “Going for a Spin” emote and “Ninja in Training” emote, and the “Slice of the Action” celebration to show off when you grab a W. Prices for the cosmetic items were not announced today.

If you want the skins, you’ll have to act fast, because they’ll be gone faster than a pepperoni pizza with Michelangelo nearby. The items will hit the Fall Guys shop on Aug. 17 and be gone on Aug. 31.

