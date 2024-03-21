Fall Guys to continue as standalone game despite addition to Fortnite Creative

While official plans of its collaboration with Fortnite are still intact, the popular platform battle royale Fall Guys will continue to be available as an independent free-to-play experience as it is right now, an Epic Games spokesperson confirmed on March 20.

First reported by Eurogamer, officials have confirmed that Mediatonic and Epic Games will not stop supporting Fall Guys as a standalone game anytime soon. This announcement comes after Epic revealed its plan to inject the game’s adorable and bouncy beans into Fortnite’s diverse community via the Creative (UEFN) mode.

The loveable beans from @FallGuysGame, as well as assets and animations fall into UEFN in May 2024! pic.twitter.com/NMtpGmapje — Fortnite Creators (@FNCreate) March 20, 2024

Not that Fall Guys isn’t a good game on its own, but it did see a concerningly major dip in player count since it was first launched in 2020. While switching to a free-to-play model in 2022 somewhat helped regain its popularity, the platformer is no longer the sensation it was during its initial launch.

Luckily, this makes it the perfect candidate for Fortnite’s alternative modes, where experiences like LEGO Fortnite, Psyonix’s Rocket Racing, and Harmonix’s Fortnite Festival have managed to carve a niche for themselves. Speaking to Eurogamer, Epic executive vice president Saxs Persson said that it “benefits” them to have “everything in one place,” thanks to Fortnite’s universal popularity.

“You learn different things when you’re separate, but we truly believe the magic of Fortnite is having fun in a game with your friends so the more players there are, the more content there is, the more fun you have,” Persson explained.

Interestingly, Persson confirmed that if Fall Guys were to be developed today, it would be done inside Fortnite. “But we are where we are, we don’t have anything to announce right now,” they said.

Fall Guys arrives in Fortnite in May 2024, but you can access stuff from LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing in the UEFN mode already. While waiting for the beans to arrive, you can build your own LEGO islands and racing tracks fueled by Unreal Engine’s excellence today.

