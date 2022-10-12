When did Fall Guys come out?

Thousands of players log in to Fall Guys daily to compete against online opponents to earn crowns and other rewards. The wacky stages range from obstacle courses to group challenges, meaning players must adapt to every level.

Fall Guys has been around for over two years now, which might surprise veteran players around from the beginning. But when exactly did Fall Guys release, and when did it become free-to-play?

Fall Guys was initially released on Aug. 4, 2020. The game quickly became one of the most popular games on the market, with thousands of players competing against their friends in fun and colorful challenges.

Fall Guys was originally only available on PC and the PlayStation 4, meaning thousands of other players couldn’t enjoy the fun. But in June 2022, the game was made free-to-play and came to a plethora of new platforms.

On June 21, 2022, Fall Guys was made free-to-play and released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This update reset the season to season one, allowing new and veteran players to enjoy the game together from scratch. The game has continued to receive constant updates, introducing new cosmetics, levels, and other updates to keep Fall Guys alive and well.

But many players have recently banded together to start the “Save Fall Guys” movement, calling on the developers to address many issues before the game fades into obscurity. These issues will need to be addressed if Fall Guys wants to return to its once-prominent state.