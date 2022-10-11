‘Save Fall Guys’ trends as community pleads for Mediatonic to fix SBMM and other issues

The #SaveFallGuys hashtag has started trending, with numerous tweets coming out in support of the Fall Guys game and asking Mediatonic to fix numerous problems including, but not limited to, skill-based matchmaking.

When it comes to the issue of skill-based matchmaking, or SBMM, the complaints fielded by Fall Guys players are similar to those made in other titles. Namely, players don’t want to be playing a highly competitive or “sweaty” game each time they play because they are always queued against similarly skilled opponents. Other multiplayer games have somewhat solved the issue with a ranked mode while leaving its casual mode free of SBMM, but Fall Guys doesn’t have a ranked or competitive mode.

If you ask me @FallGuysGame has unlimited potential but we need some changes…



– remove sbmm and add ranked

– public betas

– level editor

– open comms / transparency

– fix 7,8 round games

– leaderboards

– keep solo show full variety

– celeb previews — Cimarus 👑 (@Cimarus2) October 11, 2022

But to the dedicated Fall Guys players, the issues with the current state of the game seemingly extend far beyond the effects that SBMM has had. Many players have pointed to the developer’s enhanced focus on selling new cosmetics in the store as a key issue.

Fall guys is in a really bad state atm:

1) An unnecessarily restrictive round pool which has been active for a month

2) Bugs with no fixes in sight

3) No shows have been updated

4) Low kudos rewards

and a lot more. I would be willing to give the benefit of the doubt but (1/4) — Daemontail (@Daemontail1) October 11, 2022

This focus has, according to several players, led to Mediatonic dropping the ball with a number of other issues, such as a lack of round (map) diversity during shows (matches) that should feature more rounds, numerous bugs and freezes that have been around for seemingly months, gouging prices in the shop, and a lack of communication between players and between developers and players. Specifically regarding round diversity, some have noticed that the main Solo show only needlessly features roughly a third of the possible rounds that should be playable.

It’s possible that the issue with round restriction is to keep the state of the game healthy, similar to how Bungie has had to remove Destiny 2 content so that the game itself can run properly. But Bungie at the very least communicated to its player base that these changes were necessary and forthcoming, while Mediatonic has not done the same.

Fall Guys’ player base, at least on Steam, saw a very brief resurgence over the summer with the game moving to a free-to-play model, but it has since regressed back to its typical player average of less than 9,000 players. But it is worth mentioning that PC players have been heavily encouraged to migrate over to the Epic Games Store.