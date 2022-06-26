Fall Guys reaches 20 million players in the first two days of free-to-play

Fall Guys has finally gone free-to-play, allowing players from all over the world to play together. The game was first released almost two years ago and had wavered in popularity. However, that doesn’t seem to be a problem anymore, as Fall Guys reached 20 million players in the first 48 hours of going free-to-play.

Mediatonic announced the news on the Fall Guys Twitter account yesterday, “Massive thank you to all who have stumbled.” The move to go free for all was risky, but it has already paid off in a big way. This could arguably be the most players Fall Guys has had since its launch, which has undoubtedly increased over this weekend.

To put the number of players into perspective, the game’s highest player count before going free-to-play was 172,000. That was on August 20, 2020, according to SteamDB, and it was a far cry from the 20 million announced yesterday.

The Fall Guys social media has been known to pull a stunt or two, and they made sure to do it again. The developers decided to buy a bench in Skegness, U.K, to celebrate the game going free for all. The game held an opening event and live performance to mark the occasion.

The future of Fall Guys has been very bright since Epic Games bought the developer’s parent company. Since then, Epic Games has allowed Fall Guys to use its systems to track player progression across devices. Like Fortnite, Fall Guys can now rely on in-app purchases, which should grow thanks to the large player base.